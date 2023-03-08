SoFi Bank: 2023 Banking Review

SoFi is an online bank with a sleek online banking platform and mobile app designed to make money management fun and easy. It offers a competitive annual percentage yield on its checking and savings accounts -- well above the national average. It also offers the opportunity to earn rewards with your debit card and provides a host of online savings tools, all with minimal fees.

It's one option worth considering if you want your checking and savings accounts all in one place. But SoFi lacks some key banking offerings, like certificates of deposit and money market accounts, so it may not work for everyone. It's also an entirely online bank, so you may want to look elsewhere or maintain a separate bank account if in-person service is important to you.

Here's our take on SoFi Bank, its checking and savings accounts and who it's best suited for.

What we like:

No monthly maintenance fees

No minimum deposits

55,000 Allpoint ATMs

Banking services at Greendot locations

Competitive APYs on deposit accounts

Wide range of investing and financing products

What we don't like:

$4.95 fee for depositing cash

No CDs or money market accounts

No standalone checking or savings account option

No physical branches

Who is SoFi Bank suited for?

You can earn a highly competitive APY with SoFI on both your checking and savings account, making this bank an excellent pick for anyone looking to earn more on the money they park. But SoFi is only a good fit if you're comfortable managing your money online. It has no physical branches, though it does offer some banking services, including depositing cash through the Greendot network and at more than 55,000 ATMs.

If you set up your paychecks for direct deposit, you may benefit from SoFi's limited-time $250 welcome bonus when you direct deposit at least $6,000 within a 25-day period from account opening.

SoFi also has helpful tools to help you zero in on savings goals. Its Vaults feature helps you set up a savings goal within a given period and track your progress. It also allows you to set up recurring transfers toward this goal and account for financial responsibilities, like rent or utility payments. It offers competitive interest rates on both checking and savings accounts. And you won't need a minimum deposit to get started. On top of that, SoFi has a few investing and financing products -- including a rewards credit card, personal loans and insurance.

Checking account review

When you open a SoFi checking account, you also get a savings account. The checking account doesn't charge any monthly maintenance fees, overdraft fees or require a minimum deposit. We like that the bank sometimes offers limited-time sign-up bonuses, like earning $50 or $250 when you open an account and direct deposit a certain amount into your account.

Another perk of this account is getting your paycheck up to two days sooner when you set up direct deposit. Moreover, you can get up to 15% cash back at local merchants when you pay with your SoFi debit card.

Plus, you can deposit and withdraw cash at any 55,000 Allpoint ATMs without surcharge fees. And you can also deposit money at any retailer that offers GreenDot services, including 7-Eleven, Dollar General, Walgreens and more -- depending on your location. The downside is the $4.95 charge when you deposit cash at Greendot locations, which is deducted from your deposit amount. Lastly, the account offers overdraft protection for up to $50 after you set up direct deposits -- but only if you have monthly direct deposits of at least $1,000.

Checking account features

Checking account features APY 2.50% APY Minimum balance to open $0 Monthly maintenance fee $0

Rates as of March 3, 2023

What we like

No minimum deposit to open an account

Get paychecks up to two days sooner when you set up direct deposit

No monthly maintenance fees

No overdraft fees

Earn cash back at select retailers with your SoFi debit card

Cash deposits and withdrawals accepted at Allpoint ATMs and Greendot locations

Competitive APY rate on par with other online banks

What we don't like

$4.95 fee for depositing cash at Greendot locations

Overdraft coverage is only available if you direct deposit at least $1,000 per month

Overdraft coverage is only $50

No standalone checking account option

Savings account review

SoFi's savings account comes with several account features to manage your money. You can use the app to set savings goals and recurring transfers with SoFi Vaults. And Roundups round each purchase to the nearest dollar so you can add your spare change to your savings.

The account has a competitive APY, and there's no maximum amount for earning interest. We also like that there's no minimum deposit requirement or monthly maintenance fees.

One thing worth noting about SoFi is that you'll get a checking and savings account when you sign up. Standalone accounts are not available, but you can set up a direct deposit and transfer money to both accounts. Keep in mind that SoFi's checking and savings accounts have different APYs and features.

Savings account features APY 3.75% APY Minimum balance to open $0 Monthly maintenance fee $0

Rates as of March 3, 2023

What we like

SoFi's Vaults savings feature helps you create and manage savings goals

Roundups let you move your spare change to your savings

Competitive APY on par with other online-savings accounts

No minimum balance requirement

No monthly maintenance fees

What we don't like

No standalone savings account option

Overdraft fees

SoFi doesn't charge overdraft or insufficient funds fees. Instead, it can pull money from your savings account to cover transactions if your checking account has insufficient funds. Overdraft coverage is also available to cover up to $50 of SoFi debit transactions. However, coverage is only available if your monthly direct deposits are $1,000 or more. You'll need to enable the overdraft protection feature online or in the SoFi app. If you don't have overdraft coverage set up to pull from your savings and you go over the $50 amount, the transaction will be declined.

Other banking products

SoFi doesn't offer CDs or money market accounts. However, the bank provides several other banking products and services.

Mortgages: Home equity, jumbo and refinancing home loans

Home equity, jumbo and refinancing home loans Personal loans: Credit card consolidation, family planning, home improvement, travel and wedding

Credit card consolidation, family planning, home improvement, travel and wedding Private student loans: Undergraduate, graduate, refinancing, law, MBA, health profession and parent student loans

Undergraduate, graduate, refinancing, law, MBA, health profession and parent student loans SoFi Credit Card: No-annual-fee cash-back card with World Elite Mastercard® benefits.

No-annual-fee cash-back card with World Elite Mastercard® benefits. SoFi Invest®: Investing options for cryptocurrency, IPO and stocks, as well as automated investing, ETFs and IRAs

Investing options for cryptocurrency, IPO and stocks, as well as automated investing, ETFs and IRAs SoFi Protect: Auto, homeowners, life and renters insurance policies

Banking experience

We like that SoFi offers a variety of investing and financing products. You'll earn a competitive rate on both checking and savings accounts. And its APYs are higher than the national average and on par with other online banks. What sets SoFi apart is its simple money management services and app features.

SoFi scores a 4.5 out of 5 based on Trustpilot's reviews. Customers find the bank's customer service helpful and professional. Many reviews also note that the loan application process is fast and account management tools are simple.

However, if you want to handle banking services at a nearby bank regularly or you're looking for banking products beyond a checking and savings account, it's best to consider other options. Capital One, for example, offers a range of products and services and has physical locations. And Ally and Bank5 Connect are online banks with competitive rates and a full suite of banking services.

Customer service

You can reach SoFi a few ways, depending on the banking product or service you need assistance with. Each department has different customer service hours, but you generally can reach the bank Monday to Thursday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST and Friday to Sunday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. Here are the numbers

Checking, savings and personal loans: (855) 456-SOFI (7634)

(855) 456-SOFI (7634) Credit cards: (844) 945-SOFI (7634)

(844) 945-SOFI (7634) Investing: (855) 525-SOFI (7634)

SoFi's virtual assistance is available 24/7 online for help, and you can tweet @SoFiSupport for help. SoFi also has an extensive FAQs page and a help center for customers.