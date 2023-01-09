Should You Break a CD Early for a Better Rate?

A CD is a savings tool that offers better interest rates than standard savings accounts or money market accounts. The catch is that you must lock your money up for a predetermined amount of time. You may incur fees if you withdraw your money earlier, but in some cases, it may be worth the cost.

Should I consider breaking a CD?

It depends. Breaking a CD early may be a good choice if:

Interest rates go up. Your CD interest rate is guaranteed after you open the account, no matter what happens in the economy. In the case of falling interest rates, this works in your favor. But if interest rates go up, it might make sense to break your CD early if the math shows it could be a profitable move.

Your CD interest rate is guaranteed after you open the account, no matter what happens in the economy. In the case of falling interest rates, this works in your favor. But if interest rates go up, it might make sense to break your CD early if the math shows it could be a profitable move. You need the money. You can't plan for everything. If unexpected expenses come up, breaking a CD early may be a better option than cashing in investments or taking a loan

How much does it cost to break a CD?

Breaking a CD will likely cost you early withdrawal fees. To determine whether you should break a CD for higher interest rates, you'll want to compare the interest rate on the new CD to the fees you'd have to pay to break the old CD.

Only consider the interest rates on the new CD for the duration of the old CD's term. For example, if your existing CD has three months left until expiration, you'll want to calculate how much interest you'd earn for three months with the new CD. If the interest on the new CD for that timeframe is higher than the fees you'd pay, you're good to go. But if that number is negative, it might be better to keep the first CD until it matures, in which case you can withdraw the money without penalty and avoid losing more money.

How much does a CD early withdrawal penalty cost?

CD penalties may vary from bank to bank. They also may depend on the term of your CD and how much time you've already put in. Common fee structures include flat-rate fees, or a few days' to a few months' worth of interest. You can typically calculate any variable fees with this formula:

Penalty = Amount of Money Withdrawn x (Rate of Interest/365 Days) x Number of Days' Interest Lost

What are some alternatives to breaking a CD?

A few routes offer more liquidity than a CD, reducing your risk of incurring fees.

No-penalty CD: A no-penalty CD offers more freedom than a traditional CD, as the full balance can be accessed the week following the deposit without interest being forfeited.

CD ladder: A CD ladder entails opening multiple CDs with various maturity dates so that you periodically get access to your funds while maximizing your interest.

High-yield savings account: High-yield savings accounts offer fixed interest rates but let you withdraw funds at any time.

Money market accounts: While money market accounts do have some restrictions on withdrawals, they are much more flexible than CDs. The interest rates are usually lower than CDs but higher than savings accounts.

Emergency fund: It's smart to have an emergency fund so if you lose your job or need to cover an unexpected medical bill or home repair you can access the cash right away.

The bottom line

CDs are a great way to earn a fixed rate of interest that's higher than a standard savings or money market account, but you may have to pay a penalty if you withdraw the money early. To determine if breaking a CD is the right decision for you, you'll need to compare the total interest earned from the new CD to the total cost paid from the old CD.