Money Banking
Article updated on Jun 21, 2024

Gen Z Can’t Afford Rent, So How Are We Expected to Save?

It might be time to get a roommate.

Why You Can Trust CNET Money
Our mission is to help you make informed financial decisions, and we hold ourselves to strict . This post may contain links to products from our partners, which may earn us a commission. Here’s a more detailed explanation of .
Our Experts
Liliana Hall Laura Michelle Davis
Written by 
Liliana Hall

Liliana Hall

Associate Writer

Liliana Hall is a writer for CNET Money covering banking, credit cards and mortgages. Previously, she wrote about personal credit for Bankrate and CreditCards.com. She is passionate about providing accessible content to enhance financial literacy. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and has worked in the newsrooms of KUT and the Austin Chronicle. When not working, she is probably paddle boarding, hopping on a flight or reading for her book club.

See full bio
Edited by 
Laura Michelle Davis

Laura Michelle Davis

Editor

Laura is a professional nitpicker and good-humored troubleshooter with over 10 years of experience in print and digital publishing. Before becoming an editor with CNET, she worked as an English teacher, Spanish medical interpreter, copy editor and proofreader. She is a fearless but flexible defender of both grammar and weightlifting, and firmly believes that technology should serve the people. Her first computer was a Macintosh Plus.

See full bio

CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid.

Reviews ethics statement
Our Experts
Liliana Hall Laura Michelle Davis
Written by 
Liliana Hall

Liliana Hall

Associate Writer

Liliana Hall is a writer for CNET Money covering banking, credit cards and mortgages. Previously, she wrote about personal credit for Bankrate and CreditCards.com. She is passionate about providing accessible content to enhance financial literacy. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and has worked in the newsrooms of KUT and the Austin Chronicle. When not working, she is probably paddle boarding, hopping on a flight or reading for her book club.

See full bio
Edited by 
Laura Michelle Davis

Laura Michelle Davis

Editor

Laura is a professional nitpicker and good-humored troubleshooter with over 10 years of experience in print and digital publishing. Before becoming an editor with CNET, she worked as an English teacher, Spanish medical interpreter, copy editor and proofreader. She is a fearless but flexible defender of both grammar and weightlifting, and firmly believes that technology should serve the people. Her first computer was a Macintosh Plus.

See full bio

CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid.

Reviews ethics statement
Why You Can Trust CNET Money
Our mission is to help you make informed financial decisions, and we hold ourselves to strict . This post may contain links to products from our partners, which may earn us a commission. Here’s a more detailed explanation of .
Getty Images/CNET

Like other Gen Zers, I’m “rent poor” with student loan debt, so I struggle to put aside extra cash after covering my bills and expenses. Ironically, I also love writing about how to save money.

When I heard the expression “the rent eats first,” I could relate. Rent is an unavoidable expense in your budget: You can’t magically adjust your monthly rent payment because you want to put more aside for your savings. And it’s hard to find a less expensive rental when there’s steep competition and rent prices keep soaring. The most you can do is try to negotiate with your landlord, which my colleague Katherine Watt successfully did for her NYC apartment. 

Some 32% of Gen Zers spend more than half of their monthly income on housing alone, according to Credit Karma. Though many personal finance experts still promote a version of the one-third rule -- which says that only a third of your income should go toward housing costs -- that guidance feels outdated, especially in most US cities. 

Zoomers are on track to spend about $145,000 on rent by the time we turn 30. And since homeownership feels financially impractical to most of us, we may be renting until we’re 60, unless we win the lottery.

6 ways to save when rent is weighing you down 

The median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in my ZIP code, Austin, Texas, is over $1,700.

The only reason I haven’t been priced out is because I’ve always had a roommate. Also, my parents are my landlords. Since 2017, I’ve been helping them cover the mortgage payments on their investment property by paying them rent. 

Working as a personal finance writer and talking to money experts has helped me get creative, though. I’ve found a few ways to save, even with inflation and the high cost of living. Here are a few tips for zoomers struggling to afford the rent. 

1. Start a side hustle

I started dog-sitting for family members over the holidays to make extra money, and it turned into a legit side hustle. I make between $200 and $1,000 a month, and I’ve found all my dog-sitting clients through word of mouth. I have many friends who would rather leave their dogs with me than pay high prices to board them, so it’s a mutually beneficial situation. If you need help getting started, try posting on Nextdoor or signing up for a dog-walking app like Wag or Rover. 

2. Find a roommate

You’re probably thinking, “Duh,” but having a roommate saves you money on rent and shared household expenses like internet and utilities. I save anywhere from $65 to $100 monthly by splitting the internet and utility bills with my roommate. We also share the cost of miscellaneous expenses, such as the coffee pods for our espresso machine, toiletries, cleaning supplies and kitchen essentials. 

3. Negotiate your rent

When your lease ends and your landlord sends you a rent increase notice, did you know you could negotiate it? It’s easy to accept the change and move on. However, taking the time to build your case as a responsible tenant might pay off. Reach out to your landlord like my colleague Katherine Watt did. She saved $1,200 by writing an email. Self-advocacy is a powerful financial tool. 

4. Find a short-term sublet 

If you live alone or with a partner, find a short-term sublet to bring in a little extra money. Just check to see if you need permission from your landlord first. As a renter, you can’t make passive income from a sublet, but you can save some money on your portion of the rent. For example, a friend of mine who is a teacher relies on a short-term sublet in her second bedroom for three months during her summer break. She typically travels during that time, so having a short-term roommate helps her maintain the house and pay half the rent. 

5. Rent out your parking spot

If you’re like me and don’t have a car (I drive a moped), a parking space doesn’t mean much to you. But if you live in an area where street parking is tricky to come by, you can earn easy income by renting out your parking space. Make sure this doesn’t violate your lease agreement beforehand. 

6. Do building maintenance for reduced rent

Depending on the terms of your lease, certain maintenance responsibilities might fall on you, such as replacing the air filter, mowing the lawn or fixing a leaky faucet. It’s worth asking your landlord if you can take on additional building tasks for reduced rent: maintaining a garden, taking out the trash or doing handy work for tenants. My neighbor recently started a compost bin for our building, and the HOA offered to pay her to maintain it. You can get fined in Austin for violating compost requirements, so she’s doing everyone a favor.

Set your savings on autopilot and watch it grow 

Paying your rent isn’t optional. And if you have debt, saving can feel out of the question. But you can look for creative ways to make a little extra money without going deeper into the red. Once you’re comfortable enough to set some cash aside, open a high-yield savings account to help you grow your money faster. When you settle on a contribution amount that makes sense for your finances, find ways to automate your savings so you don’t have to think about it.

Recommended Articles

I Found the Secret to Negotiating My NYC Rent. Write an Email

I Found the Secret to Negotiating My NYC Rent. Write an Email

By Katherine Watt
The Magic of Compound Interest Is Helping Double My Savings in One Year

The Magic of Compound Interest Is Helping Double My Savings in One Year

By Liliana Hall
My $1 Rule Helped Me Ditch Debt and Retire Early. Here’s How It Works

My $1 Rule Helped Me Ditch Debt and Retire Early. Here’s How It Works

By Bernadette Joy
6 Ways Gen Zers Like Me Can Afford a Home in 10 Years

6 Ways Gen Zers Like Me Can Afford a Home in 10 Years

By Katherine Watt
Guess What? My Boomer Parents Were Right About Money

Guess What? My Boomer Parents Were Right About Money

By Liliana Hall
Still Looking for Summer Child Care? These Working Moms Found Affordable Options

Still Looking for Summer Child Care? These Working Moms Found Affordable Options

By Dashia Milden
Gen Z and ‘Soft Saving’: How I Balance My Financial and Mental Health 

Gen Z and ‘Soft Saving’: How I Balance My Financial and Mental Health 

By Liliana Hall
Liliana Hall
Written by
Liliana Hall
Associate Writer
Read more from Liliana
Liliana Hall is a writer for CNET Money covering banking, credit cards and mortgages. Previously, she wrote about personal credit for Bankrate and CreditCards.com. She is passionate about providing accessible content to enhance financial literacy. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and has worked in the newsrooms of KUT and the Austin Chronicle. When not working, she is probably paddle boarding, hopping on a flight or reading for her book club.
Advertiser Disclosure

CNET editors independently choose every product and service we cover. Though we can’t review every available financial company or offer, we strive to make comprehensive, rigorous comparisons in order to highlight the best of them. For many of these products and services, we earn a commission. The compensation we receive may impact how products and links appear on our site.

Editorial Guidelines

Writers and editors and produce editorial content with the objective to provide accurate and unbiased information. A separate team is responsible for placing paid links and advertisements, creating a firewall between our affiliate partners and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from advertisers.

How we make money

CNET Money is an advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We’re compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or when you click on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact where and in what order affiliate links appear within advertising units. While we strive to provide a wide range of products and services, CNET Money does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.