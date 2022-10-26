Types of Savings Accounts Compared

Opening a savings account can help you establish and grow a pile of cash safely and securely. But there are many different types of savings accounts, each with its own particular pros and cons. Here's a breakdown of all of the different varities of savings accounts.

Savings accounts

Savings accounts are relatively easy to set up, with modest deposit requirements and low or no fees. Some of them are interest-bearing, which means that you can earn money by maintaining a balance. Your earning potential varies by account type.

Online savings accounts

These types of accounts are offered by online-only banks that have no physical branches. You have to manage and access your account through the bank's website or app. Most online savings accounts pay interest, but interest rates vary. Most basic savings accounts currently offer very low interest rates but some online banks will offer a 1% to 2% APY.

While you can usually make regular transactions with these accounts, some online savings accounts limit you to six withdrawals per month. If you take your money out more often, you might face a penalty. You may also be required to maintain a minimum balance.

These accounts are best if you're chiefly concerned with opening a basic account to store money and are less concerned about maximizing your earned interest or building a nest egg.

High-yield savings accounts

This type of account tends to offer a higher APY than a traditional savings account. These higher interest rates can translate to more interest earned on your contributions. Online banks frequently offer the best high-yield savings accounts, with annual percentage yields currently around 2%, and no minimum balance requirements, though conventional banks sometimes also offer competitive rates.

These accounts are best for those who are looking to maximize their returns while preserving easy access to funds.

Specialty savings accounts

There is a special class of savings accounts typically reserved for young people. These include:

Student savings accounts. These accounts' primary function is saving not spending. They typically have low or no fees and are designed to make basic banking features accessible to younger customers.

Kids savings accounts. These are similar to student accounts but are designed for minors. There usually have low or no fees. A parent or guardian will be required to open an account.

Custodial accounts. Set up by adults on behalf of a minor, these accounts tend to be oriented toward saving investment proceeds. A child may be restricted from accessing the funds until they reach a certain age.

Certificate of Deposit

A certificate of deposit, or CD, is a savings account that offers a fixed APY for a set amount of time. To get the best interest rate available, you may be required to deposit a higher lump sum and forego access to it until the term is up to earn the full amount.

This type of account is best for savers who can make a large initial deposit and won't need access to it for some time. Find the best CD rates right now.

Money market accounts

Money market accounts combine aspects of savings accounts and checking accounts. A money market account typically offers a higher interest rate than a checking or traditional savings account, but they also tend to require a higher minimum balance and initial deposit. Most accounts will limit you to six or fewer withdrawals per month.

If you have sufficient cash on hand to open and maintain a money market account, you may qualify for a competitive interest rate while maintaining ready access to your money.

Automatic savings

Many banks and some third parties offer auto-savings accounts. When you spend money with a debit card, the transaction is rounded up to the nearest dollar, and that rounded-up amount is deposited into a special account. You may be able to deposit these savings directly into your existing savings account or transfer them over.

This is a good option for people who want to set up a regular mechanism to increase their savings.

Cash management account

Similar to a money market account, a cash management account includes features of checking and savings accounts and is usually offered by a brokerage firm or robo-advisor. These accounts often divide a large deposit among multiple partner bank accounts. If you deposit $500,000 into a cash management account, for example, it might be broken up into $100,000 chunks spread across five different bank accounts. These accounts pay yields similar to what you'll get from a high-yield savings account, though sometimes they're higher. These accounts also provide access to your money whenever you need it via a debit card.

Cash management accounts are typically reserved for high-net-worth individuals or those who can make a large lump sum to open an account.