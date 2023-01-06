Overdraft Fees vs. Nonsufficient Funds Fees: What's the Difference?

If you've spent more than what's available in your checking account, you've likely been charged an overdraft or a nonsufficient funds fee. The two terms come off as interchangeable, but they're not. Thankfully, banks and credit unions cannot charge an overdraft fee and an NSF fee on the same transaction, but they can be costly if you don't know how to avoid them.

What is an overdraft fee?

Banks charge overdraft fees when you don't have enough money in an account to cover a transaction. Instead of declining the transaction, the bank covers the payment and charges an overdraft fee. For example, if you purchase an item for $50 and only have $25 in your checking account, the bank will approve the transaction and charge an overdraft fee plus the amount owed.

How much do overdraft fees cost?

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the average overdraft fee is around $35, but fees can range from $10 to $40, depending on the bank.

What is an NSF fee?

Banks charge a nonsufficient funds fee when a payment doesn't clear because you don't have enough money in your checking account. In this case, the bank doesn't approve the transaction. An NSF fee may result from a bounced check or denied electronic bill payment. Let's say your utility bill automatically deposits from your checking account each month, and you don't have enough to cover the bill. The payment will be denied, and you'll face an NSF fee and late payments from the bill processing company.

How much do NSF fees cost?

NSF fees range from $10 to $40, but according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the average NSF is $34.

What is overdraft protection?

Overdraft protection is an optional feature offered by banks to prevent the rejection of a charge on a checking account with insufficient funds. If you opt for overdraft protection, the bank will automatically cover the transaction by moving funds from a linked savings account or line of credit to the overdrawn account. The bank may charge you a transfer fee, but this feature is more cost-effective than overdrawing your account. Online banks tend to offer free overdraft protection, but standard banks charge roughly $10 to $12.50 per transfer.

What is the difference between an overdraft fee and an NSF fee?

A financial institution charges an NSF fee when your account is overdrawn, but you don't have overdraft protection. The bank or credit union won't cover the transaction, and your balance will fall below zero. If you have overdraft protection, your bank or credit union will cover a transaction despite the lack of funds in your account and charge you an overdraft fee.

How to avoid overdraft and NSF fees

Overdraft fees and NSF fees don't have to be a common consequence. There are a few steps you can take to avoid them.

Opt out of overdraft protection

Participating in overdraft protection is a surefire way to avoid fees. If you have an overdraft protection account linked, it's a good idea to break that link. By not signing up for overdraft protection, you're giving the bank permission to decline a transaction when your account doesn't have sufficient funds.

2. Link your checking and savings accounts

If you have a checking account and a savings account at the same financial institution, connect the two to avoid overdraft and NSF fees. You can let your bank or credit union automatically transfer money from your savings to your checking in case you have a pending transaction and your balance is below zero.

3. Sign-up for low-balance alerts

Opt to receive low balance alerts from your bank's mobile app, so you know if your account balance is dropping below a certain threshold.

4. Find a bank that doesn't charge overdraft fees

Look for a different bank if you aren't happy with your bank's overdraft or NSF fee policies. Some banks are shifting away from overdraft and NSF fees altogether, including Capital One, Bank of America and Citibank.

5. Stay on top of your balance

Keep an eye on your balance, deposits, transactions, withdrawals and automatic payments by regularly monitoring your account. Note any upcoming payments or pending transactions that may not automatically reflect on your account's balance in real time.

The bottom line

Overdraft and NSF fees can add up quickly if you are not careful. Being mindful of your finances and setting up low-balance alerts can help you avoid these fees. Additionally, linking multiple accounts and considering optional overdraft protection can help you stay on top of your finances and avoid costly fees.