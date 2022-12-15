Money Market Account vs. Money Market Fund: What Are the Differences?

While both can be attractive options for parking your savings, money market accounts and money market funds offer different advantages. Money market accounts offer set interest rates on your savings in a bank or credit union. Meanwhile, a money market fund bundles relatively liquid investments like cash, treasury bills and certificates of deposit for a low-risk return.

Money market account: Pros and cons

Money market accounts may serve you well if your goals align with its advantages.

Pros:

Flexible linked accounts: You can link your money market account with your checking account, savings accounts, or debit card.

Competitive rates: Many money market accounts offer higher interest rates than other savings options. However, certificates of deposit (CDs) may offer even higher rates.

Many money market accounts offer higher interest rates than other savings options. However, Safety: Money market accounts are insured by the FDIC up to $250,000, so you won't lose your money if the bank goes bankrupt.

Cons:

Access: Money market accounts are more liquid than certificates of deposit, but more restricted than money market funds.

Access: Money market accounts are more liquid than certificates of deposit, but more restricted than money market funds.

Lower interest rates: Interest rates on money market accounts are lower than other savings options, including money market funds.

Money market fund: Pros and cons

Similarly, money market funds will only be suitable if the pros outweigh the cons for your situation.

Pros:

Low risk to principal: Money market funds invest in very low-risk instruments, like cash, cash equivalents and debt-backed securities.

Liquidity: Unlike money market accounts, money market funds don't restrict your withdrawals.

Unlike money market accounts, money market funds don't restrict your withdrawals. Competitive rates: Money market funds typically offer higher interest rates than money market accounts, though they may deliver a lower return than riskier investments.

Cons:

Funds aren't insured: Money in a money market fund is not protected by the FDIC. It is considered an investment, which is inherently riskier than saving your money in a money market account.

Fees: Potential fees can reduce returns on your investment.

Make sure you know the specific terms of an account before applying.

Similarities between money market funds and money market accounts

As their names would suggest, there are a few commonalities between money market funds and money market accounts.

While both are low-risk places to park your money, they both come with opportunity cost. It's possible that you'd earn better returns in riskier investments, like common stock or index funds. And because of their relatively low return rates, both money market accounts and money market funds may not sufficiently protect your investment in a high-inflation environment.

Any returns you do earn may be subject to tax, as well. You'll have to report any interest or capital gains to the IRS.

The bottom line

Money market accounts and money market funds both offer safety, liquidity and moderate yields which will vary depending on the account or fund. It is important to research and compare rates to find the best option, though you should also consider fees, account minimums and customer service.