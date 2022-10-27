LendingClub: 2022 Banking Review

LendingClub is a digital marketing bank founded in 2007 that offers a robust set of financial services from checking and savings accounts to personal loans.

With more than 4 million members, this San-Francisco-based online-only bank is a one-stop shop for those who are comfortable managing all of their retail banking needs via mobile app, but enjoy the option of contacting customer service through an online chat session or phone call when personal assistance is required.

Checking account review

LendingClub offers a free checking account called Rewards Checkings. There's no minimum deposit required to open an account, no minimum balance required to avoid monthly maintenance fees and no overdraft fees. The account pays a small annual percentage yield of 0.10% when a balance of $2,500 is maintained. The account also earns 1% cash back on credit purchases made with LendingClub's debit card when $2,500 in direct deposits are made and a monthly balance of $2,500 is maintained.

Checking account features APY 0.10% Minimum balance $0 Monthly fee $0

What we like

No fees: There are no fees for standard services such as minimum balances, overdraft fees or monthly maintenance fees.

There are no fees for standard services such as minimum balances, overdraft fees or monthly maintenance fees. Unlimited ATM Rebates: Customers can use any ATM and receive unlimited rebates of fees charged by out-of-network ATMs.



Customers can use any ATM and receive unlimited rebates of fees charged by out-of-network ATMs. Supports cash deposits: LendingClub customers can make cash deposits at any MoneyPass or NYCE ATM that accepts deposits.



LendingClub customers can make cash deposits at any MoneyPass or NYCE ATM that accepts deposits. Early deposits: Customers receive paychecks by direct deposit up to two days early.

What we don't like

High balance required to earn interest: Account holders must maintain a balance of $2,500 to earn interest.

Account holders must maintain a balance of $2,500 to earn interest. Low interest rates: Checking accounts pay higher yields at other banks.

Savings account review

The high-yield savings account consistently pays a competitive interest rate. The highest rate is applied to any balance. Open an account with a $100 minimum deposit online or through the mobile app. Free ATM cards are available upon request.

Savings account features APY 3.12% Minimum balance $100

What we like

No fees: There are no fees for standard services such as minimum balances, overdraft or monthly maintenance.

There are no fees for standard services such as minimum balances, overdraft or monthly maintenance. Low minimum deposit: An account can be opened with a minimum of $100.

An account can be opened with a minimum of $100. Optional ATM card. A free ATM card is available upon request.

What we don't like

No youth savings account. Minors under age 18 can't open savings accounts.

CD account review

LendingClub offers a traditional certificate of deposit account with five different terms ranging from one to five years. APYs offered on CDs are competitively priced. There's a minimum $2,500 deposit required to open a CD and it automatically renews with a 30-day grace period.

CD account features 1-year APY 3.50% 18- month APY 3.60% 24-month APY 3.70% 3-year APY 3.70% 5-year APY 3.70% Minimum deposit $2,500 Early withdrawal penalty Amount equal to simple interest earned to date

What we like

Competitive APYs: LendingClub CDs are among the highest yielding CDs available compared with other banks.

LendingClub CDs are among the highest yielding CDs available compared with other banks. Variety of terms. LendingClub offers a decent variety of CD terms to choose from.

What we don't like

High minimum deposit: A higher minimum deposit is required to open an account than at many other competitors.

A higher minimum deposit is required to open an account than at many other competitors. Restrictive early withdrawal penalty: The penalties charged are higher than other banks.

Banking experience

LendingClub doesn't have physical branches, but customers can manage their accounts online or through its mobile app, link external accounts, create a budget and view their net worth. Customer service offers extended hours via live chat and toll-free telephone assistance.

Overdraft fees

LendingClub doesn't charge overdraft fees.

Customer Service

Customer service is available through LendingClub's website or a toll-free phone number: 888-596-3157. You can reach customer service Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT, and 8 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT on Saturdays.