What Is a CD Ladder and How Do You Build One?

A CD ladder occurs when you purchase multiple certificates of deposit with staggered maturity dates. This creates flexibility so you can change your strategy or tap into your savings if you need to. However, there are a few drawbacks, namely opportunity costs, and that you'll still incur a penalty if you need to access your money before the CD matures.

How a CD ladder works

A CD is a type of savings account where there is a set maturity date at which point you can access your funds penalty-free. CD terms usually last from three months to five years, and have different interest rates affixed to each term, denoted as an APY, or annual percentage yield. For example, sometimes a one-year CD will have a higher interest rate than a two-year CD, or vice versa.

A CD ladder requires you to open multiple CDs with staggered maturities to take advantage of higher rates on longer-term CDs while maintaining some liquidity in the short-term. For example, if you have $25,000 to invest, you might break it up like this:

$5,000 in a 3-month CD, at 1.9% APY

$5,000 in a 6-month CD, at 2.3% APY

$5,000 in a 9-month CD, at 1.8% APY

$5,000 in a 1-year CD, at 2.6% APY

In this example, one of your CDs matures and you have access to $5,000 every quarter. You still get to take advantage of some of the higher interest rates, but your risk is reduced.

Once each CD matures, You can choose to redeem that CD or reinvest the funds to build upon your ladder.

Benefits of a CD ladder

A CD ladder has several benefits, including increased accessibility to cash, flexibility and better interest rates.

Interest rates: The main benefit of a CD ladder is the ability to take advantage of higher interest rates than with more liquid options like savings accounts money market accounts

The main benefit of a CD ladder is the ability to take advantage of higher interest rates than with more liquid options like Less risk: If you had all of your money in a single CD, there is a higher risk that you'd need to withdraw your money before the maturity date and incur penalties, rather than having a portion of your CDs mature on a predictable schedule.

If you had all of your money in a single CD, there is a higher risk that you'd need to withdraw your money before the maturity date and incur penalties, rather than having a portion of your CDs mature on a predictable schedule. Higher liquidity: Every time a CD matures, you have access to the funds. And once a year (or whatever interval you choose), your ladder shifts and some of your cash is accessible without penalty. This enables a sort of loophole around CD withdrawal restrictions.

Drawbacks of a CD ladder

Still, not all the drawbacks are vanquished through laddering.

Penalties still exist: If you need to access your money before the CD matures, you still will incur a penalty. You need to choose the right timing for your budget and needs.

If you need to access your money before the CD matures, you still will incur a penalty. You need to choose the right timing for your budget and needs. Macroeconomic risk: A CD ladder may not be as effective in a low interest rate environment and you may lose out to inflation. CD rates tend to be on the lower side historically compared to some other investments, which means that your money may not keep pace with inflation during periods of rising prices.

What to consider as you build a CD ladder

Before building your CD ladder, think about why you're putting your money into a deposit account and what you hope to gain. You should also consider the current state of the economy and whether interest rates are likely to increase or decrease in the near future.

Then, take into account how much money you have to deposit, what CD terms you want to use and what your goals are for the money you're investing. It's a good idea to think about your investment time frame, and comfort level when investing. You'll also want to have a liquid emergency fund on hand to reduce the risk of early withdrawals.

The bottom line

A CD ladder can be an excellent strategy to earn interest on your money. However, you still can get penalized so you must plan accordingly. A CD ladder may not be as effective in a low interest rate environment and you may lose out to inflation. In a high interest environment, you may be better off with government backed I bonds, which track with inflation. CD rates tend to be on the lower side historically compared to some other investments, but they are low risk compared to investing in the stock market.