All the Latest From CES
CES 2024: Our Early Favorites
BeamO Thermometer
Apple's Vision Pro Preorders
Verizon Class Action Payout
Prep for 2024's Climate Shifts
Tech
Money
Home
Wellness
Home Internet
Energy
Deals
Sleep
Price Finder
more
Money
Banking
How I Saved Money Over the Holidays
I didn’t want to start 2024 with debt, so I opened a high-yield savings account for Christmas.
Jan. 9, 2024 6:09 a.m. PT
true
https://www.cnet.com/personal-finance/banking/savings/how-i-saved-money-over-the-holidays/