Historical CD Interest Rates from 1984 to 2022

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times so far this year, with more rate hikes on the horizon. Such increases translate to higher interest rates when you borrow for a mortgage, auto or personal loan -- but also higher yields on savings accounts and certificates of deposit, or CDs. And opening a CD can be an effective way to save and grow your money in a high-rate environment. Here's an overview of how CD rates have changed over time since the 1980s.

The history of CD rates from the 1980s to today

At the beginning of the 1980s, CD rates were relatively high: The average APY for a 5-year CD in July 1984 was 11.8%. "Interest rates were significantly higher in the early 1980s as the Federal Reserve used high rates to corral double-digit inflation," according to Greg McBride, a Chartered Financial Analyst and chief financial analyst for Bankrate, CNET's sister site. In the mid-2010s, "CD yields continued to fall in the years following the Great Recession as the Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates at near zero amid a sluggish economic recovery." Read on for a decade-by-decade breakdown of how CD rates have changed.

CD Rates in the 1980s

Amid back-to-back recessions and high levels of inflation, CD rates surged to almost 20% in 1981. As the cost of goods and services increased, and the power of the dollar declined, people who saved were able to get double-digit returns on their CDs.

During the summer of 1984, the average APY on a 6-month CD had dipped to under 11%. By the fall of 1984, 6-month, 1-year and 5-year CDs had fallen below 10%. By the end of the decade, CD rates dropped below 8%.

CD rates in the 1990s

As inflation cooled and the economy rebounded, interest rates declined. In 1993, the APY on a 1-year CD was 3.1%. By the end of the decade, rates had reversed course, and the average 1-year CD APY had increased to almost 6%.

CD rates in the 2000s

In the early aughts, the average CD interest rate varied between 4% and 5%. But as the dot-com boom of 2000 faded and the economy slowed, the Fed lowered interest rates to spur activity. By 2003, the average CD APY had dropped precipitously: The average 6-month CD offered an APY under 1%. During the Great Recession (2007 to 2009), CD interest rates dropped from around 4% to less than 1%.

CD rates in the 2010s

In the aftermath of the Great Recession, CD rates dropped to all-time lows. The Fed's efforts to stimulate the economy had provided a cash windfall to banks that grew less interested in offering competitive yields to customers in order to bring in deposits. In late 2013, the average 5-year CD offered a 0.78% APY and a 6-month CD yielded only 0.14%.

As the Fed increased its benchmark interest rate between 2015 and 2018, CD rates inched up. By late 2019, the average 5-year CD yield had crept up to 1.37%.

CD rates since 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic had a dramatic effect on the economy. In February 2020, the average 5-year CD yielded 1.14%. By the end of that year, the yield had fallen to 0.39%. CD rates continued to drag into 2021, with the average 5-year CD offering a 0.26% APY. Today, rates are climbing once again.

How do certificates of deposit work?

A CD is a type of savings account that earns a fixed rate of interest as long as you don't touch the money for a set amount of time. After the term ends, you can withdraw your money and the earned interest. If you withdraw it early, you'll pay a penalty.

Interest rates can yield monthly, quarterly or annually based on your term, your initial deposit and the type of CD. In many cases, CDs with longer terms and higher minimum deposits will yield a higher interest rate compared with shorter-term CDs.

What is the federal funds rate and how does it affect CD rates?

The Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee sets this target interest rate eight times a year. This affects the annual percentage yield, or APY, that's earned on a CD. When the federal funds rate goes up, CD interest rates go up, and vice versa.

Are CDs a good option for savers?

If you're looking to grow your money without having to risk it in the stock market, CDs offer a safe place to grow cash at a fixed interest rate. But the highest rates are reserved for the accounts with the longest terms and highest deposit minimums. If you won't need to touch the money, putting savings in a 5-year CD is a good way to stash cash and earn interest.

For savers who want to deposit money regularly and access it on demand, a high-yield savings account is the better option. But savings interest rates also fluctuate according to market conditions. So, if the Fed cuts rates, your savings rates may decrease, too.

How to find the highest CD rates

Comparison shopping is the best way to find the highest yield on your money. Reviewing rates from major banks, credit unions, smaller local banks and online lenders will give you a comprehensive view of the rate environment. You'll also want to consider other factors such as the minimum deposit amount, fees and terms.