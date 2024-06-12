Fed Watch Live Blog: Breaking Down Today's Federal Reserve Meeting

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve today as it wraps up its fourth Federal Open Market Committee meeting of 2024.

The Fed has held interest rates steady all year -- and experts don't expect the central bank to veer from this strategy today. The CNET Money team is following along to help you understand how the latest inflation report and interest rate decision impacts your money.

Daniella Flores; CNET Expert prediction: Rate cuts won't happen until at least September Dashia Milden, June 12, 9:30 a.m. ET Daniella Flores, a CNET Money expert review board member, has been closely following the Fed's moves. "Even though we may not see any cuts in June, there are still four more meetings scheduled before the end of the year," said Flores. "Seeing how the summer goes, we could see a potential cut in September, unless the job market continues to do well." Other experts believe there's a chance we could see rate cuts as soon as July.

Getty Images/Viva Tung/CNET Inflation flatlines in May, a positive sign for future interest rate cuts Tiffany Connors, June 12, 9:15 a.m. ET Consumer prices were unchanged from last month, another signal that inflation could finally be cooling. This morning's Consumer Price Index data for May showed that inflation rose 3.3% over the last 12 months, slightly down from April's 3.4%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.2% month over month, also slightly down from 0.3% in April. High housing costs prevented inflation numbers from sinking even lower, with the shelter index up 0.4% for the fourth month. But gas prices dropped a whopping 3.6%, according to the report. Today's inflation numbers are unlikely to affect the Federal Reserve's vote on interest rates later today. However, they could provide another strong data point to convince the Fed to lower rates later this year, maybe as soon as next month. Read more: Inflation Flatlines in May, Bolstering Hopes That the Fed Could Cut Interest Rates by July

Getty Images/Viva Tung/CNET Don't expect interest rate cuts today. But next month is a possibility Tiffany Connors, June 12, 9:00 a.m. ET Though experts disagree on exactly when the central bank will start lowering its benchmark interest rate, July seems like a distinct possibility. Chairman Jerome Powell has said that the Fed's governing body is exercising caution but looking for a few clear economic signals before it makes any moves. If inflation continues to decelerate at a steady pace, borrowing rates could become less expensive by the end of the year. Today's Fed meeting should give us a clearer picture of when interest rate cuts are expected. Stay tuned here for more insight from CNET Money. Read more: Could the Fed Cut Interest Rates in July? Yes, Say These Experts

Learn more about how inflation is impacting your finances: