Connexus Credit Union: 2023 Banking Review

Based in Wisconsin, Connexus Credit Union is a national credit union with few fees and higher than average annual percentage yields on its checking and CD accounts. This credit union has 16 branches across Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota and provides access to more than 5,600 shared branches across the country.

Connexus Credit Union

To become a member, you'll need to make a one-time $5 donation -- unless you qualify through your community, employer or another organization. But this fee may be worthwhile for access to competitive APYs.

What we like

High annual percentage yield for checking accounts and CDs

Good digital banking experience

Impressive virtual assistant tool

Interactive online tool to teach children about money

No maintenance fees

Low barrier to membership (a one-time $5 donation if you're not otherwise eligible)

What we don't like

High minimum balance requirements for higher yield money market accounts

Must meet debit card requirements to qualify for high-yield checking rates



Lackluster savings account



Who is Connexus suited for?

Connexus is worth considering if you want a competitive APY for a checking account or CD. This credit union has very few fees, so it's also a good choice if you're looking to reduce your monthly maintenance fees.

Checking account review

Connexus offers two main checking account packages for adult members, along with a checking account for teenagers. Neither account has maintenance fees or a minimum balance requirement. The Xtraordinary account is the stand-out choice between the two because it pays 1.75% APY. In addition, since Connexus is part of the Co-op Shared Branch Network and the MoneyPass Network, you'll have access to more than 67,000 ATMs. Members with Xtradordianry checking accounts can also be reimbursed for up to $25 for out-of-network ATM fees.

Checking account features Checking account APY APY structure Requirements to earn APY Fees Xtraordinary Checking 1.75% 1.75% APY on up to $25,000; then 0.25% on all other funds 15 debit card purchases or $400 in total debit card spending None Innovative Checking None N/A N/A None Teen 2.00% 1.985% APY on up to $1,000; amounts above $1,000 will earn 0.25% None None

What we like

Earn up 1.75% APY on up to $25,000 (0.25% on additional funds)

No minimum balance requirement



No account fees



$25 rebate on out-of-network ATM surcharges each month



What we don't like

Must meet debit card purchase requirements to earn 1.75% yield (15 purchases or $400 in spending)

Not all checking accounts earn interest



Savings account review

The main savings account offering at Connexus pays 0.25% APY with no maximum balance threshold. You won't start earning interest until you have at least $100 in your account, however. This savings account is mostly fee-free, but does charge a $5 monthly inactivity fee if you don't have any transactions for 12 months. While the APY for this account is lower than other credit unions and banks, Connexus does also offer a separate Holiday Club savings account. This account also earns 0.25% APY and lets you make deposits year round -- then lets you access your funds on October 1.

Savings account features

0.25% APY

$100 minimum balance requirement



$5 monthly inactivity fee if there's no activity in your account for 12 months or longer

What we like

Low minimum balance requirement ($100) to earn interest

Ability to open multiple accounts for specific goals, including a holiday account which lets you save year-round and access your funds on October 1



What we don't like

Relatively low savings rate

$5 monthly inactivity fee



CD account review

Connexus offers competitive rates for certificates of deposit. You'll earn the highest APYs on shorter-term CDs spanning from 12 to 24 months, making Connexus a good bank to store money for short-term savings goals. The minimum deposit requirement is $5,000, which is on par with many other banks, but watch out for early withdrawal fees. You'll forfeit 90 days of interest on 1-year CDs, 180 days of interest for CDs greater than 1 year but less than 5 and 365 days of interest on 5-year CDs.

CD account features CD term APY 12-moth 4.51% 15-month 4.85% 24-month 4.01% 36-month 3.71% 48-month 3.51% 60-month 3.51%

What we like

Competitive short-term CD rates

What we don't like

Interest compounds quarterly

$5,000 minimum deposit



Only offers traditional CDs with penalties for early withdrawal



Money market account

Connexus does offer a money market account -- but it's not particularly useful unless you plan to keep hundreds of thousands of dollars in this account. It offers lower yields than its checking account, in some cases, and a high-yield savings account at another bank can offer you a better APY without the high deposit requirement. While the tiered rate structure goes up to 4.01% APY, you'd need to deposit $1 million or more to achieve this yield. You're also required to deposit at least $1,000 to open an account -- and if your balance falls below $1,000, you won't earn any interest.

Money market account features Account balance APY $0–$999 0% $1,000–$19,999.99 0.25% $20,000–$99,999.99 2.01% $100,000–$249,999.99 2.51% $250,000—$499,999.99 3.01% $500,000–$999,999.99 3.41% $1 million and above 4.01%

What we like

Decent APYs

Up to four free withdrawals each statement period



What we don't like

Interest is compounded monthly

High rates require steep deposits



You won't earn interest on if your balance is under $1,000



The experience at Connexus Credit Union

There are a number of ways to qualify for membership at this credit union, but the easiest option is to donate $5 to the Connexus Foundation. While credit unions tend to lag behind big banks when it comes to digital innovation, Connexus is keeping pace with some of the financial giants. Members can use Connexus Assist, a voice-activated assistant, via Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, along with a highly-rated mobile app.

Overdraft fees at Connexus Credit Union

If you overdraw your account, Connexus can charge you a $4 overdraft fee twice each day. However, you can also link your savings account to your checking account to automatically transfer funds that will avoid these fees if your balance hits zero.

How to contact Connexus Credit Union's customer service

Members can call the credit union's customer service department at 1-800-845-5025 during the following business hours:

Monday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT

Tuesday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT



Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT



Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT



Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT



Saturday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT



There is also an online chat feature on the Connexus website or you can submit a request through an online form to receive a response within one business day.

About Connexus Credit Union

Connexus Credit Union is based in Wausau, Wisconsin, and the company has more than 443,000 members across the US. The credit union is part of the Co-op Shared Branch Network and the MoneyPass Network, which allow members to use more than 5,600 branches and more than 67,000 ATMs.