Chase CD Rates for November 2022

Chase is the biggest bank in the US with more than 4,700 branches, a huge portfolio of credit cards, savings accounts and a customer base that includes nearly half of all households in the country. You can open a certificate of deposit, or CD, at Chase, but be warned: Chase doesn't offer lucrative CD rates, so you'll likely find better earning potential elsewhere.

Chase, however, offers a wide range of CD terms. The bank is currently offering three featured options with significantly higher payouts than the rates it pays for other terms. CDs with terms between 12 and 14 months, 24 and 29 months, and 36 and 41 months, all currently earn an annual percentage yield, or APY, of 2.02%.

Chase Bank CDs: At a glance Minimum deposit $1,000 Term lengths One month to 120 months (10 years) Compounding schedule Daily Early withdrawal penalties For CDs that are six months or shorter, you will forfeit 90 days of interest earnings. For CDs between six months and 24 months, you will forfeit 180 days (six months) of interest. And for CDs longer than 24 months, you will forfeit one full year of interest. Grace period 10 days

Chase's CD rates

There are two main categories for Chase's CDs: Standard and Relationship. Standard CDs are for those who don't do other business with Chase, while Relationship CDs are for those with a linked checking account.

No matter how much you deposit in a Standard Chase CD, the interest rate and the APY are identical, and they leave a lot to be desired. For example, if you deposit $10,000 in a standard five-year CD with a 0.01% APY, you'll earn just $5 in interest.

Chase Standard CDs Terms 1 month to 120 months (10 years) Interest rate 0.01% APY 0.01% Minimum deposit $1,000

To get a sense of the best payouts from Chase, consider these featured terms that have the best earning potential:

Chase Relationship CDs Term APY Minimum deposit 12–14 months 2.02% $1,000 24–29 months 2.02% $1,000 36–41 months 2.02% $1,000

Outside of its featured products, Chase Relationship CD rates vary depending on terms and deposit amounts.

Term length APY based on initial deposit ($1,000–$9,999) APY based on initial deposit ($10,000-$99,999) APY based on initial deposit ($100,000 and above) 1–2 months 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 3–5 months 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% 6–8 months 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 9–11 months 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 12–14 months 2.02% 2.02% 2.02% 15–17 months 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 18–20 months 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 21–23 months 0.02% 0.05% 0.05% 24–29 months 2.02% 2.02% 2.02% 30–35 months 1.51% 1.51% 1.51% 36–41 months 2.02% 2.02% 2.02% 42–47 months 1.51% 1.51% 1.51% 48–83 months 1.51% 1.51% 1.51% 84–120 months 1.51% 1.51% 1.51%

If you don't have a relationship with Chase -- meaning you don't have a linked checking account -- you can't earn much. However, customers with linked Chase checking accounts will earn more, depending on their term and their initial deposit. For example, consider the earning potential for the term lengths in the following example, with a $10,000 deposit, assuming the earnings are compounded daily.

Example: How much can you earn with a Chase CD? Term APY Total interest earned 1 month 0.02% $0.17 3 months 0.02% $0.50 6 months 0.05% $2.50 9 months 0.05% $3.75 12 months 2.02% $202 15 months 0.05% $6.25 18 months 0.05% $7.50 21 months 0.05% $8.75 24 months 2.02% $408.08 30 months 1.51% $381.79 36 months 2.02% $618.32 42 months 1.51% $538.55 48 months 1.51% $617.82 84 months 1.51% $1,106.11 120 months 1.51% $1,616.85

How do Chase CD rates compare?

Chase's CD rates are much lower than you can find elsewhere. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's latest roundup of CDs, the average six-month CD pays 0.42% -- more than eight times higher than the 0.05% that comes with Chase's six-month CD.

What other savings options does Chase offer?

Chase also offers savings accounts. Existing customers can qualify for the bank's Premier savings account option, which pays slightly higher interest rates. However, Chase's savings rates share a commonality with the bank's CD rates: They aren't good. While Chase pays 0.01% or 0.02% on its savings accounts, the best high-yield saving options are paying more than 3% now.