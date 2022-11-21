Capital One CD Rates for November 2022

Capital One is the 10th biggest bank in the US and one of CNET's top five best big banks of 2022. It offers two types of savings accounts, nine types of high-yielding certificates of deposit, or CDs, and has retail bank branches and Capital One Cafés throughout the US, primarily in New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas and the District of Columbia.

Capital One CDs: At a glance CD types offered 360 CDs (featuring one-, two- and five-year terms) Mimimum deposit $0 Term lengths Six months to five years Compounding schedule Monthly Early withdrawal penalties For CDs with terms of one year or less, the penalty for withdrawing early is three months' worth of interest. For CD terms longer than 12 months, the penalty for withdrawing early is six months' worth of interest. Grace period 10-day period to decide whether or not to either withdraw your money and put it in another account, withdraw your money and open a different CD, or allow your CD to renew

Capital One 360 CD rates

Capital One offers its 360 CD accounts as a way for its customers to earn higher yields compared with competing banks. Although Capital One's 360 CD terms range from six months to five years, the bank features three options: A one-year CD with an annual percentage yield, or APY, of 4.00%; a two-year CD at 4.10% APY; and a five-year CD at 4.25% APY.

The 360 CD terms are flexible, with no minimum balance required to open an account. Capital One also lets savers decide how they want the interest from their CD to be paid out -- monthly, annually or at the end of the term. That decision could yield more savings if the interest is reinvested into a savings account. What's more, the balance amount for each 360 CD account is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, for up to $250,000 per account.

Capital One also offers three options for savers when their CD account matures. Upon maturity, you have a 10-day window to decide on either withdrawing your money and putting it in another account, withdrawing your money and opening a different CD, or keeping your money in the same account and letting it renew automatically. Keep in mind that if you let Capital One automatically renew your CD for the same term, the rate may be different.

Take note that Capital One incurs early withdrawal penalties if you withdraw your money before the CD's term matures. For CD terms of 12 months or less, the penalty for withdrawing early is three months' worth of interest. For CD terms longer than 12 months, the penalty is six months' worth of interest. Also keep in mind that you can't take a partial withdrawal during your CD term, Capital One says.

Example: How much can you earn with a Capital One 360 CD?

Capital One currently offers nine terms of its 360 CD account, ranging from six months to five years. Here's how much you'll earn with a high-yield CD with a $10,000 investment (earnings are compounded daily).

CD Term APY Interest earned 6 months 2.70% $134.10 9 months 2.70% $201.82 12 months 4.00% $400.00 18 months 4.05% $613.61 24 months 4.10% $836.31 30 months 4.10% $1,056.73 36 months 4.15% $1,297.38 48 months 4.20% $1,788.83 60 months 4.25% $2,313.47

How do Capital One CD rates compare?

Capital One CD rates are much higher than the national average of rates as posted by the FDIC. The national average, for example, for a 12-month CD is 0.71% while a two-year CD is 0.77% and a five-year CD is 0.83%.

What other savings options does Capital One offer?



Capital One offers two savings accounts with no minimum balance to open or maintain.