Capital One Bank: 2022 Banking Review

Capital One rounds out the list of the 10 largest US banks based on assets, according to a Federal Reserve's 2022 ranking. It offers a set of deposit accounts that provide solid services for retail banking customers including certificates of deposit and youth accounts.

Capital One offers innovative banking experiences, marrying digital banking services with physical locations in select cities, and airports, across the country. The Capital One Cafés, for example, offer a unique experience compared to traditional bank branches by providing both clients, and the general public, with free Wi-Fi, comfortable lounge seating and Peet's coffee and treats.

What we like

No fees on checking

Capital One Cafés in select cities



Competitive APYs on savings and CDs



Fee-free overdraft



Robust mobile app



Cash deposits accepted at any CVS store

What we don't like

Low APYs offered on the 360 Checking account

No ATM or debit card provided for the 360 Performance Savings account



Limited number of physical branches located outside of seven states

Who is Capital One best suited for?

Capital One is best for those who live or work near one of the more than 300 branches available across seven states, travel internationally or are comfortable with banking primarily in a digital environment.

Checking account review

Capital One offers an online checking account: 360 Checking. The 360 Checking account earns 0.10% APY on any balance amount. Accounts can be opened online and transactions can be handled via any mobile device. Customer service representatives are available for additional support. There are no account minimums to open a 360 Checking account, no monthly maintenance fees and fee-free overdraft protection options available. International travelers will appreciate that there are no foreign transaction fees tied to the account.

Checking account features APY 0.10% Minimum balance for APY $0 Monthly fee $0 Overdraft fee $0 Foreign transaction fee 0%

What we like

No fees: There are no fees for standard services such as minimum balances, overdraft fees or monthly maintenance fees.

There are no fees for standard services such as minimum balances, overdraft fees or monthly maintenance fees. Large ATM network: Customers have access to a network of more than 70,000 ATMs.



Customers have access to a network of more than 70,000 ATMs. Robust mobile banking app: Access money and banking features anywhere with the mobile app. Capital One's mobile app allows customers to manage all transactions that would be handled through traditional banks.



Access money and banking features anywhere with the mobile app. Capital One's mobile app allows customers to manage all transactions that would be handled through traditional banks. Physical branches in select cities: Customers have access to 307 bank branches in seven states. Capital One provides a good mix of digital banking features and in-person options for those who need it.



Customers have access to 307 bank branches in seven states. Capital One provides a good mix of digital banking features and in-person options for those who need it. Supports cash deposits: Capital One customers can make cash deposits at any CVS store.



Capital One customers can make cash deposits at any CVS store. Fee-free overdraft protection: The 360 Checking account provides three types of overdraft protection; none of which charges a fee.



The 360 Checking account provides three types of overdraft protection; none of which charges a fee. Capital One Cafés: Banking Reimagined lounges are available to the public in select cities. The cafés include comfortable chairs, free Wi-Fi and coffee house treats.

What we don't like

Low APY: Competitor online checking accounts pay higher APYs.

Competitor online checking accounts pay higher APYs. Limited physical branches: Physical branches are only offered in seven states.



Physical branches are only offered in seven states. Domestic wire fees: Capital One charges $30 for domestic wire transfers.



Capital One charges $30 for domestic wire transfers. Possible out-of-network ATM fees: There can be up to a $2 fee for ATM transactions outside of the MoneyPass or Allpoint ATM network.



Savings account review

The 360 Performance Savings account offers a competitive APY on a savings account with no minimum balance required to open or qualify for the top rate. Multiple Performance Savings accounts can be opened to track separate savings goals. Savings accounts can be opened online or in-person at any Capital One branch or café.

Savings account features APY 2.25% Minimum balance to open $0 Monthly maintenance fee $0

What we like

Competitive APYs: The 360 Performance Savings offers a competitive APY on any balance.

The 360 Performance Savings offers a competitive APY on any balance. No fees: There are no monthly fees or minimum balances to maintain.



There are no monthly fees or minimum balances to maintain. Multiple accounts: Multiple accounts can be established to track separate savings goals.

What we don't like

No ATM card: The 360 Performance Saving account does not provide an ATM or debit card.

CD account review

A 360 CD has nine terms available ranging from six months to five years. There is no minimum balance required to open a CD. These fixed-rate savings vehicles offer rates that are among the highest available, especially for a large bank. Early withdrawal penalties range from three to six months of interest.

CD account features 1-year CD APY 3.25% 3-year CD APY 3.40% 5-year CD APY 3.50% Minimum balance $0 Early withdrawal penalty 3 - 6 months of interest depending on term

What we like

No minimum to open: CDs can be opened with any amount.

CDs can be opened with any amount. Competitive APYs: The 1-year



The Less restrictive penalties: Early withdrawal penalties are less than many competitors based on the same term.

What we don't like

Only one CD type: Capital One doesn't offer a variety of CDs that provide more flexibility for consumers.

Banking experience

Capital One is one of the largest US banks, however, it only provides physical branches in seven states. The banking reimagined campaign seeks to transform the way customers engage with their banks by providing Capital One cafés and a robust mobile app. Capital One was ranked number one in the 2021 J.D. Power National Banking Survey for customer satisfaction.

Overdraft fees

Capital One provides three overdraft protection services. All services are provided without charge

Auto Decline will decline any transaction that exceeds the checking account balance.

will decline any transaction that exceeds the checking account balance. Free Transfer will transfer money from savings to cover a transaction.



will transfer money from savings to cover a transaction. No-Fee Overdraft covers approved transactions that cause the balance to drop below $0.

Customer service

Capital One provides several customer service options. You can contact or visit a Capital One branch or café in select cities. Customer service can also be accessed via telephone or chat with Eno, the digital assistant which is available 24/7.