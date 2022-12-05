American Express CD Rates for December 2022

American Express may be widely known throughout the world for its credit cards, but it also offers an online-only banking service with high-yielding rates for some of its standard certificates of deposit. Its CDs are available in terms ranging from 12 months to 60 months and there's no minimum balance required to open a CD. Rates vary across CD terms. For added convenience, accountholders can access live customer support 24/7.

American Express CDs: At a glance

American Express offers a standard CD with six terms, all compounding daily. The 12-, 24- and 60-month terms (or one-, two- and five-year terms, respectively) offer highly competitive rates. The early withdrawal penalties, however, can be substantial at a maximum of 18 months, or 540 days, of interest forfeited if you withdraw your funds before the CD's maturity date.

CD type Standard Minimum deposit $0 Terms 12 months to 60 months Compounding schedule Daily Early withdrawal penalty Three months to 18 months of interest (90 days to 540 days) Grace period 10 days

American Express' CD rates

American Express offers six CD terms with annual percentage yields, or APYs, that vary from as low as 1% to as high as 4.25%. The 12-month CD rates, for example, are among the highest available compared with most other banks and credit unions on the market.

CD term APY Minimum deposit 12 months 4.00% $0 18 months 1.00% $0 24 months 4.10% $0 36 months 1.15% $0 48 months 1.20% $0 60 months 4.25% $0

Note: APYs shown are as of Dec.01, 2022. CNET's editorial team updates this information regularly, typically biweekly. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products.

How much can you earn with American Express CDs?

The following table illustrates how much you can earn under each CD term with a lump sum of $10,000, compounded daily.

CD term APY Interest earned 12 months 4.00% $400 18 months 1.00% $150 24 months 4.10% $837 36 months 1.15% $349 48 months 1.20% $489 60 months 4.25% $2,313

How does American Express' CD rates compare?

American Express CDs earn as much as four times more than the average CD rates nationally. The highest rate, 4.25% APY, can be found on the 60-month CD, followed by the 24-month CD at 4.10% APY and the 12-month CD at 4.00% APY. If you can leave your cash untouched for the length of those terms, you can lock in on some of the highest APYs available on the market.

The 18-, 36- and 48-month CDs, however, offer underwhelming rates. If you're looking for CDs at these shorter-term periods, consider another bank or credit union with more competitive rates.

Additional savings options at American Express

High Yield Savings Account: American Express has just one savings account that earns a respectable 3.00% APY. It doesn't charge any monthly maintenance fees and has no minimum deposit requirement.