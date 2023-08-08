August SSDI Check 2023: Will You Get Your Money This Week?

The second round of August Social Security Disability Insurance payments is scheduled to head out the door this week. If you're unsure when you'll get paid, know that the Social Security Administration decides when you'll get your money based on two things -- your date of birth and when you first started receiving SSDI money.

We'll help you find out when to expect your SSDI money. Note that the SSDI schedule is similar to Social Security payments unless you've been getting SSDI checks for several decades. We'll explain below.

SSDI payment schedule if you've received them since 1997 or earlier

If you've been an SSDI recipient since May 1997 or before, your payment should arrive on the third day of every month.

There are exceptions, however. If the third day of the month falls on a weekend or holiday, you'll get your payment on the nearest business day. For example, June 3 fell on a Saturday, so beneficiaries received their payments on Friday, June 2.

James Martin/CNET

The SSDI payment schedule for everyone else depends on their birthday

Payments for those who haven't been receiving SSDI money since 1997 or before follow the same schedule as Social Security. Here's how it works:

If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the second Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your payment will be sent out on the third Wednesday of the month.

If your birthday falls between the 21st and 31st of the month, your payment will be sent out on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

When you'll get your SSDI August payment

Here's when your payment should arrive, based on your date of birth:

August 3: Payment for those who've received SSDI since before May 1997.

August 9: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 1st and 10th of any given month.

August 16: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 11th and 20th of any given month.

August 23: SSDI payment for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st of any given month.

For more, here's why wait times for disability claims are at an all-time high. Also, here's how to get in touch with the SSA to resolve any questions or issues with your Social Security payments.