Money

AT&T's Data Throttling Settlement: Find Out If You're Owed Part of a $60 Million Payout

The Federal Trade Commission claimed AT&T didn't warn customers their data speeds would be slowed down when they hit a monthly limit.

Dan Avery headshot
Dan Avery
2 min read
AT&T logo on a smartphone
If you had an AT&T unlimited plan, you may be owed money.
Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

If you had an AT&T unlimited data plan, you may be owed part of a $60 million settlement the carrier agreed to in order to resolve claims it failed to properly notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced.

In a 2014 lawsuit, the US Federal Trade Commission that said at least 3.5 million AT&T customers with unlimited plans had their data speeds slowed when they hit a monthly limit, a practice known as "throttling." 

Some network speeds declined 80% to 90%, the FTC said, with users reporting that video streaming, web browsing and even GPS navigation "became difficult or nearly impossible to use."

In a statement to CNET, an AT&T spokesperson said the company disputes the agency's allegations but elected to settle "rather than continue with drawn-out litigation."

As part of a deal struck in 2019, current subscribers were given a credit on their accounts and many former subscribers were mailed refund checks. But AT&T still needs to disburse roughly $7 million to former customers it didn't have contact information for.

Read on: What Is a Class Action Settlement?

Who is eligible for money from the AT&T settlement?

According to the FTC, payments are still available to consumers who meet these three requirements:

  • You are a former AT&T customer who had an unlimited data plan at some point between Oct. 1, 2011, and June 30, 2015.
  • You experienced data throttling.
  • You didn't already receive a credit or check from AT&T relating to the settlement.

Current AT&T customers should have received a credit on their account and aren't eligible for this offer. Former customers who already received a check from AT&T are likewise ineligible.

How much could I get from the AT&T settlement?

An FTC spokesperson said the amount individual customers receive will depend on how many people file a valid claim.  

In the initial round of compensation, current and former AT&T customers received between $10 and $23, depending on what state they lived in.

How do I claim money?

The FTC has an online claim form for eligible former customers.

You can also request a claim form or ask questions by calling 877-654-1982 or emailing info@ATTDataThrottling.com.

The deadline to submit a claim is May 18, 2023.

