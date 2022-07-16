Prime Deals Under $25 Nothing Phone 1 Review M1 Pro MacBook Pro Deals Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds LG OLED TV Deal Motorola, Google Pixel Phone Sale Best Prime Shows
Money

Ask Farnoosh: How to Afford Child Care? What's a Stock Split?

On her Friday podcast, CNET Money Editor-at-Large Farnoosh Torabi answers your questions about child care, student loan debt and how a stock split works.

Farnoosh Torabi headshot
Farnoosh Torabi

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi.

In my latest episode of So Money, I answer audience questions about affording child care and how Americans ages 60 and older can pay off their student loans quickly. Plus: What happens when a company issues a stock split? 

