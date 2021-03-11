Are you eligible for a $1,400 stimulus check? Here's what we know

Sarah Tew/CNET

The third stimulus check is now official. After the House passed the amended $1.9 trillion relief bill on Wednesday, President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on Thursday. Biden said 85% of American households will be eligible, according to a White House statement Wednesday. With that said, will you be eligible for the full $1,400 check? Or will you be left out due to the Senate amendment to target the payments and set a hard income cutoff? Now's the time to find out your earnings for the year -- also known as AGI, or adjusted gross income.

The third check qualifies millions of people to get thousands of dollars more than they did with the first two checks. The reason for this is because the third payment includes more groups of people, such as dependents who were left out of the first two rounds. New tax breaks for children and older adults will also bring people more money this time. There's still one obstacle to be aware of, however, that will determine if you'll get a third stimulus check: The tax return the IRS has on file -- either 2019 or 2020 -- determines your payment at processing time.

We explain how your age, marital status, citizenship and tax status can affect your payment amount. Also, here are some details for nonfilers, people with babies born in 2020 and families in child-support situations. Additionally, here's how to claim your missing stimulus money from the IRS (or file a payment trace). This story is regularly updated with new information.

Here's who qualifies for the third stimulus check



It sounds like a contradiction. A third stimulus check opens up more avenues for people to claim a payment -- so long as their yearly earnings in 2019 or 2020 fall within the brackets for receiving the third check. This would change the income limit for individuals and families who'd qualify for a full stimulus payment -- it isn't the same as it was for the first two rounds of checks approved in 2020. Check out the chart below for what we know and use our stimulus calculator to estimate how much you could get.

Third stimulus check: Qualifications Qualifying group What's proposed Individuals An AGI of less than $80,000 to qualify for any payment amount Head of household An AGI of less than $120,000 to qualify for any payment amount Couple filing jointly An AGI less than $160,000 to qualify for any payment amount Dependents of all ages $1,400 apiece, no cap -- but only if guardians make under the above limits Families with mixed US citizenship Provided they meet other qualifications US citizens living abroad Yes, same as first two checks Citizens of US territories Yes, same as first two checks, with payments handled by each territory SSDI and other tax nonfilers Yes, but may require an extra step to claim (more below) Incarcerated people Initially excluded by IRS interpretation, and up for discussion in third check People who owe child support Excluded under CARES, but included in second check Disqualified groups Not covered by law

Non-US citizens "Resident aliens" aren't included Noncitizens who pay taxes Possibly, depending on "mixed-status" rules (more below)

Will your dependents get the full $1,400 amount?

With the second stimulus check approved in December, each child dependent -- age 16 and younger -- added $600 each to the household payment. There was no cap on how many children you could claim for a payment. That was an increase in the amount per child from the $500 that was part of the first check approved in March as part of the CARES Act, even as the per-adult maximum decreased from $1,200 per adult to $600 in the December stimulus plan.

If you're a parent of a baby born in 2020, you could be entitled to $1,100 -- that is if you never received the first two payments for your new dependent last year. If you have a baby any time in 2021, you would also get a $1,400 payment for your child. And now, the new law will send $1,400 to dependents as part of a third round of payments.

Will more dependents of any age bring in the full $1,400 amount?

Not only will dependents get $1,400 instead of $500 or $600, but the latest stimulus law opens up eligibility requirements to both child and adult dependents for the first time. Dependents over age 16 didn't qualify for the first and second checks, but a change here makes college students, older adult relatives and people of any age with certain disabilities entitled to receive money as part of the household total.

That change will include about 13.5 million adult dependents who weren't counted before, according to the People's Policy Project.

Information 'mixed-status' households should know now

In the $900 billion stimulus package from December, a US citizen and noncitizen spouse were both eligible for a payment as long as they each had Social Security numbers. This has been referred to as a "mixed-status" household when it comes to citizenship. Households with mixed US citizenship were left out of the first check.

The new stimulus bill includes all mixed-status households where just one member has a Social Security number for a third stimulus check. That potentially includes families with citizen children and noncitizen parents.

In the CARES Act from March, households with a person who wasn't a US citizen weren't eligible to receive a stimulus check, even if one spouse and a child were US citizens.

Do noncitizens meet the eligibility requirements for a new check?



The CARES Act made a Social Security number a requirement for that first stimulus payment. Though other proposals would've expanded the eligibility to those with an ITIN instead of a Social Security number because they're classified as a resident or nonresident alien, this group was excluded in the final bill text that authorized a second stimulus check in December as well.

The new bill expands the qualifications to include all mixed-status families -- where at least one member has a Social Security number -- for a third check.

What past-due child support means for getting stimulus payments



If you owed child support, your first stimulus payment could have been taken for arrears (the amount you owed.) With the second check, those who owed child support didn't have their payment garnished to cover past-due payments. The third keeps that restriction.

However, one exception seems to be for people who are missing payments of any amount and need to claim the stimulus money as a Recovery Rebate Credit in their taxes. The protection from garnishment laid out in the second check doesn't extend to catch-up payments made in the Recovery Rebate Credit, according to the Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent government agency that works with the IRS. That means that all or part of stimulus money received this way could potentially be seized to pay outstanding debts. The Taxpayer Advocate Service is urging the IRS to keep rebate credits intact.

The final bill for the $1,400 payment doesn't exclude garnishments, so your check could be garnished to pay a private past-due debt.

Can inmates get the third stimulus check?

After months of back and forth, the IRS was ordered by a federal judge to send the first stimulus checks to people who are incarcerated. They are included in the new law, which means they'll qualify for a $1,400 check.

If the IRS groups you in the older adult category, or you're retired, here's what you need to know about stimulus checks

Many older adults, including retirees over age 65, received a first stimulus check under the CARES Act and are eligible for a second one -- and a third as well. For older adults and retired people, factors like your tax filings, your AGI, your pension and if you're part of the SSI or SSDI program (more below) will affect if you receive a stimulus payment.

The third stimulus check will likely make older adult dependents eligible to receive more money on behalf of the household. Here's how to determine if you qualify for your own stimulus check or count as a dependent.

Extra work for nonfilers in 2021: File your taxes this year to get your missing stimulus check payments



With the second payment, the IRS used your 2019 tax returns to determine eligibility. Nonfilers, who weren't required to file a federal income tax return in 2018 or 2019, may still be eligible to receive the first stimulus check under the CARES Act. And this group will qualify again. Here are reasons you might not have been required to file:

You're over 24, you're not claimed as a dependent and your income is less than $12,200.

You're married filing jointly and together your income is less than $24,400.

You have no income.

You receive federal benefits, such as Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability Insurance

If you still haven't received a first or second check even though you were eligible, you can claim it on your taxes in 2021 as a Recovery Rebate Credit.

Are SSI and SSDI recipients eligible for stimulus check money this time?

Those who are part of the SSI or SSDI programs qualified for a check under the CARES Act. Recipients wouldn't receive their payments via their Direct Express card, which the government typically uses to distribute federal benefits, but through a non-Direct Express bank account or as a paper check sent in the mail. SSDI recipients can file next year to request a payment for themselves and their dependents.

In the December bill, these recipients again qualified to receive payments, along with Railroad Retirement Board and Veterans Administration beneficiaries. These qualifications remain the same with the third check.

How taxes and stimulus check qualifications work together

For most people, taxes and stimulus checks are tightly related. For example, the most important factor in setting income limits is your AGI, which determines how much of the total stimulus payment you would be entitled to receive. The same will hold true with a third stimulus check.

Stimulus check for income limits

Full $1,400 per person maximum (based on AGI) Not eligible (based on AGI) Single taxpayer Less than $75,000 $80,000 or more Head of household Less than $112,500 $120,000 or more Married couple filing jointly Less than $150,000 $160,000 or more

Here's what we know about whether Congress will use your 2019 tax information to determine your payment or if it will look at your 2020 tax returns to set your check amount -- and what happens if you get too much money or not enough because of it.

For more information, here are the top things to know about stimulus checks today, everything you need to understand about stimulus checks and your taxes and when a third stimulus check could arrive.

