Are SSI Recipients Getting More Money This Fall? What to Know

This fall, changes are coming to the Supplemental Security Income program that could put more money in your pockets if you're an SSI beneficiary. The Social Security Administration on May 9 announced a final rule to "expand the public definition of a public assistance household," which includes updates to the SSI program.

The SSI program will get expanded this fall, and the changes will allow for more people to qualify for benefits. The adjustments will also increase some SSI recipients' payment amounts and "reduce reporting burdens" for people living in public assistance homes.

"I'm committed to making systemic changes to help people access the critical benefits they need, including SSI," Social Security Commissioner Martin O'Malley said in a statement. "By simplifying our policies and including an additional program geared towards low-income families, such as the SNAP, we are removing significant barriers to accessing SSI."

Will your SSI payments increase this year?

With the coming changes, if you qualify for an increase in the amount of money you receive each month with SSI will depend on your situation. The administration will assume recipients who are living in a public assistance household don't receive money from other household members. In the past, this would be counted as income if an SSI beneficiary was receiving assistance from other household members.

This change will allow more people to qualify for SSI and potentially receive a higher monthly SSI payment.

How much will SSI payments go up?

It's uncertain how much more money you could get when the rule takes effect this fall. Once the Social Security Administration makes an announcement, we'll update this story.

Also note that everyone's situation is different, and some recipients will receive increases while others won't.

What else is changing under the final rule?

Under the final rule, the SSA will expand the definition of a public assistance household to include households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. And as mentioned above, not all household members will be required to receive benefits to qualify.

The new rule will define a public assistance household as one that has both an SSI applicant or recipient, and one other household member who receives some type of public income-maintenance payments.

Previously, all household members were required to receive public assistance. SSI beneficiaries will benefit from this change if they live in a household where only some members receive assistance.

Earlier this spring, the agency said it will no longer include food in In-Kind Support and Maintenance calculations, such as informal food assistance from friends, family and community programs. And it will expand its SSI rental subsidy policy to recipients nationwide. With the expansion, rental assistance, such as renting at a discounted rate, will be less likely to affect a person's SSI eligibility or payment amount.

When will the SSI changes take effect?

The Social Security Administration is implementing the final rule starting Sept. 30, 2024. That could mean the payment increases will start in October, but it's still uncertain.

Find out if you qualify to receive SSI

Here's who's eligible for SSI benefits.

Those who are at least age 65, or those who are visually impaired or disabled.

Those with limited income, including wages and pensions.

Those who have limited resources.

US citizens, nationals of the US and some noncitizens.

Those who live in one of the 50 states, Washington, DC, or the Northern Mariana Islands. Children of a military parent assigned to permanent duty outside the US.

Certain students temporarily abroad.

