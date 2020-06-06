Apple Card installment plan coming soon for AirPods, iPads, Macs, says report

James Martin/CNET

Apple Card users will soon be able to buy an iPad, Mac, AirPods or other Apple product from the company via interest-free monthly installment payments with the card, says a report.

Apple plans to introduce the new Apple Card service "in the coming weeks," Bloomberg reported Saturday, citing anonymous sources. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

For Macs, iPads, iPad keyboards, the Apple Pencil and the Mac XDR Display monitor, Apple will make available a 12-month interest-free payment plan, Bloomberg said. The company will offer another plan -- six months with no interest -- for AirPods, Apple TV and the HomePod, according to the news outlet.

Charges will be added to a customer's monthly Apple Card bill, with payments managed via the Apple Card section in the iPhone's Wallet app, Bloomberg said.

Last December, Apple launched a 24-month, zero interest Apple Card installment plan for people looking to buy an iPhone. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple has also recently been letting Apple Card customers skip monthly payments without racking up interest charges.