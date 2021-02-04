Amazon tip: Get a $70 gift card when you sign up for Amazon Prime Rewards Visa

Amazon

Do you have an Amazon Prime subscription? Could you use an extra $70 to spend on, say, a Valentine's Day gift? Consider adding a new credit card to your wallet: If you sign up for an , you'll get a $70 Amazon gift card. And not in four to six weeks or anything like that; it's awarded as soon as you're approved.

Although this bonus was $100 around the holidays, $70 is still a pretty nice chunk of free money. And it's not a one-and-done proposition, either: Amazon's no-annual-fee Visa also pays you 5% back on just about everything you buy from Amazon and Whole Foods. You get 2% back at restaurants, drug stores and gas stations, and 1% on most other purchases.

Here's a lesser-known benefit as well: Amazon frequently runs . Right now, for example, you can get 10% back on select a variety of Roku streamers and soundbars -- and that's on top of pretty solid sale prices. (The cash back kicks in when you pay using the Amazon Visa, natch.)

I will note that there are some pretty mixed customer reviews for this card, though it seems many of the lower ratings have to do with poor customer service from Chase, the issuing bank. For what it's worth, I've had a Prime Rewards Visa for about a year. I use it exclusively for Amazon purchases, and it's been hassle-free. Your mileage may vary, of course.

As with any credit-card offer, be sure to read all the terms and conditions first.

