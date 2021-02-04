2021 Ford F-150 Raptor remastered PS5, Xbox Series X stock Stimulus check Lego Sonic the Hedgehog Elon Musk boosts Dogecoin Golden Globes 2021 predictions Super Bowl 2021 ads
Featured Credit Cards Taxes Budgeting Investing
When you apply through our links, we may get a commission. This may impact how or where links appear on this site. CNET does not include all available financial companies or offers.

Amazon tip: Get a $70 gift card when you sign up for Amazon Prime Rewards Visa

This is basically free money to blow on gifts or anything else at Amazon.

amazon-prime-rewards-70-bonus

If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, this Visa card is a must-have for a variety of reasons -- not the least of which is a $70 Amazon splurge.

 Amazon

Do you have an Amazon Prime subscription? Could you use an extra $70 to spend on, say, a Valentine's Day gift? Consider adding a new credit card to your wallet: If you sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you'll get a $70 Amazon gift card. And not in four to six weeks or anything like that; it's awarded as soon as you're approved. 

See it at Amazon

Although this bonus was $100 around the holidays, $70 is still a pretty nice chunk of free money. And it's not a one-and-done proposition, either: Amazon's no-annual-fee Visa also pays you 5% back on just about everything you buy from Amazon and Whole Foods. You get 2% back at restaurants, drug stores and gas stations, and 1% on most other purchases.

Here's a lesser-known benefit as well: Amazon frequently runs exclusive offers for Prime Card holders. Right now, for example, you can get 10% back on select a variety of Roku streamers and soundbars -- and that's on top of pretty solid sale prices. (The cash back kicks in when you pay using the Amazon Visa, natch.)

I will note that there are some pretty mixed customer reviews for this card, though it seems many of the lower ratings have to do with poor customer service from Chase, the issuing bank. For what it's worth, I've had a Prime Rewards Visa for about a year. I use it exclusively for Amazon purchases, and it's been hassle-free. Your mileage may vary, of course.

As with any credit-card offer, be sure to read all the terms and conditions first.

Now playing: Watch this: How to save money on nearly everything you buy online
2:10

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.  