Amazon Prime Day for All: Access Big Deals Without a Membership

Not ready to commit to another subscription? Amazon's 30-day free trial is the answer.

2 min read
Amazon shipping package surrounded by products like watches, smart phones and laptops

Amazon Prime Day features big sales on limited-stock items.

 Robert Rodriguez/CNET

Amazon's second Prime Day of the year will happen soon. The two-day period of Oct. 11 and 12 is your opportunity to scoop deals, deals, deals and more deals ahead of Black Friday. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Before the rush of the holiday shopping frenzy, Amazon is hosting another 48-hour sale, but what happens if you are currently not a Prime member? No worries -- there's a trick to getting an all-access pass to Prime discounts without fully committing to a membership.

Amazon Prime costs $15 a month, or $139 if you pay yearly. There's also an option for students that costs $8 a month and a qualified government assistance plan for $7 per month. But if you want to get Prime Deals without paying a cent, the trick is to take full advantage of Amazon's free 30-day trial of the service.

Amazon Prime Subscription See at Amazon
Amazon Prime Subscription

Your 30-day Amazon Prime trial should include access to all of the benefits of Amazon Prime, including Prime Video, discounted prescription drugs, free two-day delivery, and yes, access to Prime Day deals. The only catch? You can't use the same email address you've used for an Amazon Prime trial before.

You'll also want to be sure to cancel your trial before Amazon auto-renews your membership after 30 days or you'll get charged. It's fairly easy to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription.

If you're looking for Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Using an Amazon Prime trial is a low-risk method for accessing the bargains while checking out the other benefits of the service.

