Amazon Prime Day deal: Get a $10 credit when you spend $10 at a small business

It's almost like free money, and it helps support little-guy sellers.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, arriving on June 21 and 22 with its usual parade of deals across the retailer's full spectrum of categories, including everything from electronics to sporting goods to fashion.

Here's a deal that's not so "usual": If you spend more than $10 at participating Amazon small-business vendors, you'll be emailed a $10 Amazon credit to spend during the two-day Prime Day sale.

Amazon has pulled together a storefront at amazon.com/supportsmall that highlights the more than 300,000 small businesses in its seller network, including woman-ownedBlack-owned and military family-owned stores. Eligible products can also be found through Amazon's Handmade and Launchpad collections (basically, the company's startup-friendly answers to Etsy)

Because this is Amazon, these stores are available via voice shopping, too. Echo owners can say, "Alexa, shop small business," to find eligible products for the promotion.

Here are some example items that qualify:

Want more free money? 

If you do nothing else before Prime Day, make sure to sign up for Amazon's Prime Rewards Visa Card. Existing Prime subscribers who do so will receive a $150 (!) Amazon gift card instantly upon approval. What's more, paying for Amazon purchases with that card nets you 5% cash back -- and sometimes 10% or more for certain products.

