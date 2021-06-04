Amazon $10 credit: Get a free 'gift card' toward your early Prime Day shopping

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, arriving on June 21 and 22 with its usual parade of deals across the retailer's full spectrum of categories, including everything from electronics to sporting goods to fashion. In addition to discounts from Amazon proper, however, the company is saying in its initial press release that Prime Day 2021 will also offer "more than a million deals from small and medium-sized businesses" that are part of Amazon's extended reseller network. To help kickstart that small business focus, Amazon is launching a "Spend $10, Get $10" promotion. It's basically free money for Prime members who shop through those stores. That's actually one of two ways you can get a $10 Amazon credit this month. Read on for the details
How do I get a $10 credit?
There are two ways to get an extra $10 out of Amazon. First, you can spend more than $10 at participating Amazon small business vendors, and you'll get a $10 credit. Secondly, you can spend more than $40 on Prime-branded gift cards, and you'll get an extra $10 back.
When are the offers valid?
The "Spend $10, Get $10" offers run for the two weeks before Prime Day, starting on Monday, June 7, through Sunday, June 20. The gift card offer is available now through June 20.
What products are eligible?
For the "Spend $10, Get $10" program, you need to buy products being sold by Amazon's participating small-business resellers. Thankfully, Amazon has pulled together a storefront at amazon.com/supportsmall that highlights the more than 300,000 small businesses in its seller network, including woman-owned, Black-owned and military family-owned stores. Additionally, eligible products can be found through Amazon's Handmade and Launchpad collections (basically, the company's startup-friendly answers to Etsy). And because this is Amazon, these stores are also available via voice shopping, too. Echo owners can say "Alexa, shop small business" to find eligible products for the promotion.
For the gift card offer, just purchase over $40 in select Prime-branded Amazon Gift Cards from now through June 20 will receive a $10 promotional credit. (See the full instructions.)
How can I save more than $10?
First off, you should be able to take advantage of both of the offers above, for a total savings of $20. In addition to that, savvy Amazon shoppers know that that the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card is the way to double dip on rewards, and that's true for the "Spend $10, Get $10" offer, too. Use the Prime Rewards Visa or Amazon Prime Store Card and earn 10% back in rewards on eligible purchases (that's up from the usual 5%).
Don't have a Prime Rewards Visa Card yet? Amazon Prime members who sign up for the card in June will get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval.
