A second stimulus check may arrive in 5 different waves. Find out which one you're in

If you got the first stimulus check, one fact about the direct payments you might not have known is which priority group you fell into, not to mention how quickly you received it compared to other recipients.

Negotiations to authorize a second stimulus check continue and it's still up in the air whether it will happen before the Nov. 3 election -- or after. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to be optimistic that an agreement can be reached before election day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made his opposition clear, on Tuesday reportedly cautioning the White House not to make a deal with Pelosi, the New York Times reported.

Even if the bill doesn't pass by Nov. 3, the Senate, House of Representatives and White House have all at one point been in favor of a second stimulus check as part of a broader package at some point, so there's hope after the election. A new payment is expected to include up to $1,200 for eligible individuals and even more assistance for some families.

The timeline remains in flux, but the overall schedule for when stimulus payments go out isn't expected to change. Read on for help in understanding which priority group you might fall in if you qualify for a second stimulus payment, along with four plausible timelines. This story updates often.

How fast could the IRS send my payment?

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said it would take about a week to process the first payments, when and if another stimulus check is signed into law. "I can get out 50 million payments really quickly. A lot of it into people's direct accounts," he said in August.

We've speculated as to some potential dates if a bill becomes law before the Nov. 3 election or after Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, based on current negotiations in Washington. Keep reading for more information.

Possible dates a second stimulus check could go out

Scenario 1 Scenario 2 Scenario 3 Scenario 4 House passes final bill Oct. 26 Nov. 23 Dec. 7 Feb. 1 Senate passes final bill Oct. 27 Nov. 30 Dec. 8 Feb. 2 President signs Oct. 28 Dec. 1 Dec. 9 Feb. 3 First direct deposits issued Week of Nov. 16 Week of Dec. 14 Week of Dec. 21 Week of Feb. 8 First paper checks sent Week of Nov. 30 Week of Dec. 21 Week of Jan. 4 Week of Feb. 15 First EIP cards sent Week of Dec. 21 Week of Jan. 5 Week of Feb. 1 Week of Mar. 15

What are the different payment waves?

The IRS has so far sent money to at least 160 million people three different ways, starting with people who filed for direct deposit. Some people with more complicated scenarios are still waiting for their checks or even for catch-up payments. This creates a de facto priority order that could lead some Americans to receive their checks days or even weeks before others. We expect the IRS will adopt roughly the same system for sending out a second stimulus check in 2020 as it did with the first stimulus check, which was approved in March.

Direct deposit recipients: People who already have their direct deposit information on file with the IRS or who provide that info when and if registration opens again should be first in line to receive a stimulus check. An electronic transfer of funds is faster and more efficient, which is why this group largely got their first payment faster.

Social Security beneficiaries: With the first stimulus payment, many Social Security beneficiaries who had direct deposit information on file with the federal government received checks in the first week, though not always the first day.

People who get paper checks: The IRS began to mail checks about a week later to those without direct deposit data on file.

EIP card recipients: Economic Impact Payment debit cards are prepaid Visa cards the IRS sent to about 4 million people starting in mid-May. If the IRS follows the same payment priority order, this group could begin to see their checks weeks after the first direct deposit transfers go out.

People with more complex situations: This category includes people who received a check after June, are still waiting to receive their stimulus payment or did not know they need to complete an extra step. Direct payments will continue through the end of 2020 for some individuals who weren't part of the previous groups. Here's what could be holding up the stimulus check delivery for some and how to contact the IRS to report a missing, lost or stolen check.

What is the longest I'd have to wait for my check to arrive?



While we expect most people to get their money sooner, if the first round is any indication, it could still take months for the IRS to send all the checks. Six months after the first stimulus payments went out, the federal agency is still trying to track down millions of people who may be owed money.

And even with the experience of processing roughly 160 million payments in the IRS' back pocket, some people would probably need to clear a few hurdles to receive their money. Here are common roadblocks that held up the first stimulus check.

Where can I find more help while I wait?



If you're still waiting on the first round of payments, you can track the status of your stimulus check, learn how to report your no-show check to the IRS and find possible reasons why your stimulus check still hasn't arrived.

