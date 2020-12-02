A second stimulus check isn't off the table yet, but it may be delayed

Sarah Tew/CNET

As the clock ticks on a stimulus package by the end of 2020, the chances that the final bill will provide a second stimulus check grow slimmer by the day. And that's if the Senate and House of Representatives can agree on a proposal and vote it through both chambers.

By Wednesday top Democrats, including President-elect Joe Biden, have now put their support behind a new $908 bipartisan bill. Presented by Republicans and Democrats, the framework contains funding for enhanced unemployment aid, small business payroll assistance and more -- but no stimulus check. (It's likely that cutting a direct payment to individuals and families this time around is seen as a way to keep down short-term costs and increase the chances of some amount of aid going through.)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said he won't bring the bipartisan proposal to a vote and instead advanced a bill worth roughly $500 billion with funding for businesses and schools; again, without a check. It's unlikely to pass.

While another direct payment may be left out in the cold this cycle, the outlook for a follow-up package in 2021 remains hopeful, giving a second direct payment of up to $1,200 per person one more chance.

Now playing: Watch this: Next stimulus checks: What to expect

No new check in 2020 bill? Support for another direct payment remains

Top lawmakers and President-elect Joe Biden have repeatedly acknowledged since November that a December 2020 bill won't be enough to carry the country through spring, teeing up a larger stimulus package for 2021.

Leading up to this point, bipartisan support for another stimulus check has been strong, with Republicans, Democrats and Biden all calling for more money to go to families and individuals.

"We need to continue the funding for the vaccine, the delivery of the vaccine," Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri, said Nov 29 on CNN. "Direct money to struggling families would be helpful and some extension of unemployment."

James Martin/CNET

The incoming president himself has all but guaranteed a renewed effort on stimulus in 2021, prepping to act on a packed agenda in his first 100 days as president, which includes signing executive orders.

"Right now, the full Congress should come together and pass a robust package for relief to address these urgent needs. But any package passed in a lame-duck session is lucky to be at best, just a start," Biden said Tuesday while introducing picks for his future economic team.

"My transition team is already working on what I'll put forward in the next Congress to address the multiple crises we're facing, especially our economic and COVID crises," he said. Biden is expected to apply pressure for his own stimulus plan after the Jan. 20 inauguration, though without Congressional support, there's little he could do about a stimulus check.

However, Biden appears to remain confident he can bend the ear of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is expected to remain the Senate leader and also expected to oppose Biden's efforts, if Democrats do not win both Jan. 5 run-offs for contested Georgia Senate seats.

"I think there are trade-offs, that not all compromise is walking away from principle," Biden told The New York Times in an interview published Dec. 2. "He knows me. I know him. I don't ask him to embarrass himself to make a deal."

For more information on stimulus checks, here's how you might get more money in your next check, or a smaller payment next time around. Here's who may not qualify. And this is when you might realistically be able to get another check if and when it's passed, based on key dates.