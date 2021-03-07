8 ways the new stimulus check could bring you much more than a $1,400 payment

Sarah Tew/CNET

The third stimulus check could become official as soon as this week, with President Joe Biden on track to sign the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law before March 14. A new stimulus check for up to $1,400 per person (calculate your total) is a cornerstone of the package, and could bring a flood of financial relief to tens of millions of Americans, along with the Child Tax Credit, more unemployment insurance and extra tax breaks. (Some Californians could see an extra $600 check.)

For many families, "$1,400" is just the starting point for what they could receive due to the changes in qualifications -- so long as they're within the strict income limits that have become part of the check. (Here's how the third check compares with the previous $600 and $1,200 checks.)

And it's not just the income limits that have changed. Who qualifies as a dependent could be different, too. Below, we'll help you determine how much stimulus money you can expect based on the eight factors. However, it's also possible you won't qualify for a stimulus payment at all. We'll walk you through some hypothetical situations. This story was recently updated with new information.

1. $1,400 per dependent means your check total could multiply

While dependents don't get their own checks, they do count toward the family total. With the first check, children age 16 and under counted for $500 apiece, while adults factored in for up to $1,200. The second check counted child dependents for $600, the same as their parents or guardians.

The third stimulus check is set to raise the figure to $1,400 apiece for everyone (adults would still be calculated on a sliding scale based on adjusted gross income, or AGI). So in theory, a family of four that met all the income requirements could receive up to $5,600 (calculate your estimate here).

2. Age isn't a factor anymore, so more dependents could qualify overall

Who counts as a dependent? The next stimulus package would have a different answer. For the first and second checks, a dependent was understood to be any child aged 16 or younger. But the new definition would include anyone you can claim on your tax returns -- such as children over 16, older adults under your care and child dependents of any age with disabilities. If approved, that could bring your family more money by raising the number of overall dependents who qualify.

3. Babies and other additions: Did your household gain a new dependent in 2020?

If you have had or adopted a new child, if an older relative moves in with you or if for whatever other reason you've gained a dependent since the last round of stimulus payments, you may see a larger check. In fact, parents of 2020 babies might be able to get $1,100 more.

4. Citizenship: If you're a mixed-status family, you may qualify for a stimulus payment

Under the new stimulus plan, more families who are considered "mixed-status" would be eligible for a stimulus check. The second payment broadened the rules from the first check by making it possible for families where one spouse is a US citizen to be eligible for a payment. Biden's proposal would work with more scenarios: For example, it would potentially provide stimulus check money to a household of US-citizen children with noncitizen parents. It isn't clear if this would pass as part of the final bill.

5. Employment: If your status changed, you could get more

If you became unemployed this year or your wages dropped, that could lower your adjusted gross income, which is used to determine your payment. For example, if you got a partial payment with the first or second check, a third check could bring you a full payment if you're no longer employed.

6. Marital status: What if you got married and are filing together for the first time?

Depending on several variables that include your spouse's filing status and any new dependents, a change in marital status could result in a larger check. For example, if you were single and filing alone, you got $1,200 at most the first time around. Married, you could be eligible for up to $2,400, since the IRS formula used to determine your total stimulus money is based on your combined household income.

If a third stimulus check arrives for $1,400 per person, your spouse could double it to $2,800. Alternatively, if your personal AGI would only get you a partial stimulus check payment on your own, filing jointly with a spouse with an income under the threshold could qualify you for the whole check total.

7. Custody: Do you share a dependent? It could make a difference

If you meet specific qualifications, you and the child's other parent may both be entitled to claim extra stimulus money. That means you could get an extra $500 or more in the third stimulus check, especially if anything in your situation changed between the time you filed your 2019 tax return and your future 2020 return. The third check allowance would be based on your most recent tax filing.

8. Inmates: A legal interpretation could become permanent

A federal judge ruled in 2020 that the IRS owes stimulus checks to inmates in prison who qualify. If the ruling stands, these people may be entitled to a third stimulus check as well as the first two, with more potential money for dependents.

Note on stimulus checks and undocumented residents

In the past, Democrats proposed that undocumented US residents be eligible for stimulus relief funds if they pay taxes (through an ITIN number). This provision was part of the Heroes Act that passed the House of Representatives in two forms but didn't become law.

With the third check, you'd need to have a Social Security number to be eligible, or be part of a mixed-status family where one household member has a Social Security number, if that's approved. On Feb. 4, the Senate passed an amendment blocking stimulus payments from undocumented immigrants. Though the amendment isn't binding, it seems unlikely that senators would change their position now that they're on the record.

Here's everything else you need to know about stimulus checks today, including how to claim any missing stimulus money on your 2020 tax return and how to contact the IRS about your missing payment.