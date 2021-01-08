8 million stimulus checks coming as EIP cards: How to use, track, replace your debit card

Angela Lang/CNET

While millions of Americans have already received their second stimulus check of up to $600 per eligible person by direct deposit or a paper check in the mail, this week, the IRS and US Treasury began sending out 8 million stimulus payments on Economic Impact Payment cards, also known as EIP cards. (You can track your second stimulus check or EIP card through the mail, here's how.)

During the first round of stimulus checks last year, about 4 million Americans received their money on an EIP card, which means the IRS and Treasury are sending twice the number of EIP cards this time. The agencies say this will help them send payment faster, though it isn't clear why (find out what priority group you're in for the second payment here).

We've got answers to some of the most common questions you may have about stimulus checks in the form of an EIP card, including how to use one if it arrives in your mailbox. CNET also has guides on how to calculate your second stimulus total, what you need to know about stimulus checks and SSI and SSDI, how to report missing stimulus money to the IRS, and how to file for missing payments when you do your taxes.

What is an EIP card for stimulus checks?

An economic impact payment card is a prepaid debit card that the US Treasury used to distribute some stimulus payments under the March CARES Act, instead of direct deposit or a paper check. The cards were provided to some eligible US residents for whom the government didn't have banking information.

These Visa debit cards can be used to make purchases, get cash from in-network ATMs and transfer funds to your personal bank account without a fee. If you're sent one, after the card arrives, head to the EIP card website to activate it and learn more about how to use it.

Why would I get my second stimulus payment on an EIP card instead of a paper check or a direct deposit?



For the first round of payments, those who were eligible received the first stimulus payment by EIP card instead of by check if they filed their taxes but the IRS didn't have their bank account information on hand, and if the tax return was processed by IRS service centers in either Andover, Massachusetts, or Austin, Texas, according to a Treasury press release.

It isn't clear what the significance is of those particular service centers, and the Treasury did not return our request for more information.

For the second round of payments that started going out in late December, the IRS said it will send either a paper check or a debit card in the mail if it doesn't have banking information on hand. The IRS said some people who received a paper check last time might receive a debit card this time, and some people who received a debit card last time may receive a paper check.

How much stimulus money can be loaded onto my EIP card?

Getting your payment via an EIP card wouldn't change anything about the amount you'd get -- it's just a different format of the same payment.

The amount of money you're allotted in any second stimulus check depends on your AGI, or adjusted gross income, from your tax filings, along with your filing status (single versus joint) and how many dependents you have. The maximum amount a single taxpayer (with no children) could get is $600. You can calculate your second stimulus check total here.

You can also find out who counts as a dependent on your taxes, how old a dependent has to be to get a separate stimulus payment and the stimulus check situation for older adults, people in the SSDI program, US citizens abroad and people living in US territories.

When will I get my EIP card now that a second stimulus check is being sent out?

While the IRS began sending out second stimulus checks by direct deposit and paper check on Dec. 30, it did not start sending payments by EIP card until Jan. 7. However, this is much faster than the first round: When the CARES Act passed in March, the first EIP cards didn't go out until mid-May.

The IRS has said it will send out all payments in this second round of checks by Jan. 15, as specified in December's stimulus bill. You can track your stimulus money (in whatever form it will take) with a tool from the IRS.

What happens if I don't get my EIP card by Jan. 15?

Any second stimulus check payment that doesn't reach its intended recipient by the Jan. 15 cutoff will have to claim it with a Recovery Rebate Credit as part of tax season. In some cases -- like if you received a confirmation letter from the IRS that it sent your money, but your EIP card never arrived -- you may have to report the missing funds or any errors to the IRS.

How will my EIP card be delivered?

If you're eligible for a second stimulus check, the IRS said your EIP card will arrive at the address listed on your last tax return in a white envelope marked with the US Department of the Treasury seal. The card will have the Visa name on the front and the issuing bank, MetaBank, N.A., on the back. Some literature will identify the card as the economic impact payment.

Because the envelope containing the first EIP card wasn't clearly marked, some people reportedly threw the letter away without opening it during the first round of stimulus payments (if you think this happened to you, we've got tips on how to get your payment below). The IRS said for eligible people who don't receive a direct deposit to watch their mail for the card in the coming weeks -- but it might be easier to sign up for this free USPS service.

Note, if you moved, you'll need to inform the IRS and USPS of your new address.

Can I get my stimulus money through direct deposit instead?

If the IRS has your bank account information on hand, it's more likely you'd get the payment by direct deposit instead of an EIP card. Since the first stimulus checks were sent, there has been greater effort to help people who don't have bank accounts get one for this purpose. But at this point, there's nothing you can do to change your delivery method.

Will the IRS notify me that an EIP card is coming?

With the first stimulus payments, the IRS sent a letter about your money to your last known address within 15 days after the payment was made. The letter included information on how you got the money (check or direct deposit or EIP card), and how to report it if you didn't receive the payment. It will do the same for the second round of payments. But watch out: There have been a lot of stimulus check scams going around. Visit IRS.gov before giving anyone your information to make sure your letter is legitimate.

What happens if my EIP card gets lost or destroyed?

If you've lost or destroyed your EIP card, you can request a free replacement through MetaBank Customer Service. The replacement fee will be waived the first time.

You don't need to know your card number to request a replacement. Just call 800-240-8100, and choose the second option from the main menu, according to the IRS website.

For more, find out if you're qualified for a second stimulus check and everything we know about a third stimulus check.