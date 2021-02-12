6 ways to use your stimulus check money, however much it is

Sarah Tew/CNET

A third stimulus check for $1,400 could be coming soon as the details for a $1.9 billion relief package get worked out in the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, the last payment of $600 should have made its way into the accounts of qualified Americans, but the IRS confirmed millions of people are missing checks. Those who missed out can still get all or part of their first or second check by claiming a Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax returns.

With the second stimulus checks, the IRS had until Jan. 15 to send out the payments either by direct deposit, paper checks or debit cards called Economic Impact Payment cards. The second wave of stimulus payments was approved nine months after the passage of the CARES Act last March, which included a $1,200 maximum check. You're entitled to claim any money you didn't get, as part of tax season 2020, even if you're a nonfiler, someone who doesn't normally file taxes.

Whether you received your stimulus check or are waiting to get the money via a tax refund, here are six ways to make the best use of your payment.

Take care of your most urgent needs first

Above all else, make sure your immediate needs are met. This includes food, monthly bills, and rent or mortgage. But before you prioritize rent over, say, food, consider that many jurisdictions, utility companies and even banks are offering relief due to the pandemic. See which programs you can take advantage of, then allocate funds accordingly. For example, President Biden extended the eviction moratorium until March 31.

Set it aside to help pay your taxes

Tax season starts Friday and it's clear that the IRS will not postpone tax filings like it did last year. This means taxes will be due in two months. Stimulus checks will not be taxed according to the IRS, but unemployment benefits will be taxed. If you don't need to immediately use the $600, keeping it around to help pay your taxes would be ideal.

Reduce your credit card debt and loans

One way to secure your financial future is to reduce your debt. A significant payment made to pay down a credit card and loan will help reduce the amount of interest paid on an account carrying a balance. The less interest you have to pay, the more funds you'll have available in the future. But before you do that, check with the debt holders, because some are offering relief, including deferred payments and waived interest. Just be sure to read the fine print, as some of the assistance offered could delay interest rather than forgive it.

Create or add to an emergency fund

It can't be stressed enough how important it is to have an emergency fund. As this pandemic shows, the world can change very quickly. The fund should be equal to the amount of money spent on expenses for three to six months. While the $600 stimulus check won't cover that entire amount, it can be used as a starting point. If you exhausted or spent some of your emergency funds, this second stimulus check can help get you back on track. A simple savings account can be used to keep the money safe.

Donate to those in greater need

Those fortunate enough to find themselves not needing any of the $600 for themselves should consider giving it to people who do. There are many charities still fighting the pandemic, such as food banks and hospitals. Another consideration is to help out friends and family members who've been hit hard by the pandemic.

Open a long-term investment account for your children

Part of the relief package provides an additional $600 per child. If your family is already comfortable, there's a way to make use of that money to help your kids' future.

"Provided you don't need this money, consider opening a 529 plan for your child," said certified financial planner Marguerita Cheng. "Your state may offer a tax benefit. This money can grow tax-free. If appropriate, you can even contribute modest amounts of, say, $50 to $100 regularly."

To start a 529 plan, contact your bank or investment firm to see what they have available and what benefits will come your way if you open one up.