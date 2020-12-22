$300 weekly unemployment check: 11 more weeks, but not retroactive? What you should know

Angela Lang/CNET

A $900 billion COVID-19 relief package with a $300 weekly bonus unemployment check passed through Congress Monday evening and is waiting for the signature of President Donald Trump. The $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill includes provisions to boost unemployment benefits, a one-month eviction moratorium extension and a second stimulus check for up to $600 per person. (Calculate your second stimulus check total now.)

According to the bill's language, enhanced unemployment benefits will extend to 11 more weeks from Dec. 26 to March 14, 2021. This would include the $300 weekly bonus payment, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for gig workers and the benefits provided by the states. One new relief included in the bill is the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, which provides an additional $100 for those unemployed workers who earned money from a standard job and from self-employment, although states will individually determine if they will receive that amount.

The COVID-19 relief included in the spending bill was part of a bipartisan package revealed in early December. That bill originally included 16 weeks of unemployment benefits, but the number changed over the course of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats.

Meanwhile, new jobless claims had reached 885,000 for the week ending Dec. 12, which is 23,000 higher than the week before, the Department of Labor reported Dec 17.

We're here to answer as many questions as we can, given the current information available, including if the weekly unemployment bonus would include retroactive payments and who would meet the eligibility requirements. We recently updated this story with new details.

When will the $300 bonus weekly unemployment checks restart?

According to the bill, the weekly bonus will start Dec. 26 and last until March 14, 2021. This 11-week extension also has an overflow period that lasts until April 5, 2021. This means a person who finds themselves unemployed in early 2021 will receive an additional three weeks of aid.

The spending bill also includes a second stimulus check and funding for a variety of programs. There could be another, larger stimulus package in early 2021 when President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Here's how changes to Congress could play a role.

Would the $300 weekly unemployment insurance be retroactive?

While the language of the bill does not specify if the unemployment bonus is retroactive or not, that does not appear to be the case, The Washington Post reported. This means there likely won't be a federally instituted lump sum payment to make up for previous weeks of not receiving a $300 check.

What is Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation?



In the original CARES Act, the bill had unemployed workers either get their benefits from the state through unemployment insurance or through a federal program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Someone who worked as a gig worker, self-employed, freelancer or contractor who doesn't typically receive unemployment benefits if they're laid off could receive PUA instead.

In the language of the bill, however, someone who earned a combination of income from a traditional job and a contractor job would either receive the unemployment insurance payment or the PUA, and not a combination of both.

With Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, a person who made more money from their self-employment or contracting job -- that requires a 1099 form -- could receive an extra $100 a week. For example, let's say you made $50,000 in 2019, which was split with $30,000 coming from a contractor job and $20,000 from a part-time job at a company. If you were laid off, the state unemployment office would calculate whether you would receive benefits for the $30,000 via PUA or $20,000 via unemployment insurance but not a combination of the two.

While someone who worked a traditional job and makes $50,000 a year in New York would receive $480 a week from unemployment insurance, by having a mix of the two, you would get the greater of the two different amounts which would be the PUA of $288 a week rather than the $280 from unemployment.

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation will now give that person an extra $100, but only if the state participates. It may be some time before states will determine whether they will or not after the bill gets passed.

Who qualifies for the extra $300 unemployment check?



If you've been laid off or furloughed, you're eligible to apply for unemployment benefits from the state where you live. Once the state approves your claim, you can apply to receive whatever state benefits you're entitled to. Because states cover 30% to 50% of a person's wages, there's no one lump sum you could get nationally.

When the CARES Act passed in March, it provided unemployed workers with a weekly bonus check of $600 on top of the amount the state was offering, but those payments ended in July. President Trump's executive memo signed on Aug. 8 reinstated a bonus weekly check for a reduced $300 funded by the federal government through FEMA. These were only offered for six weeks to those states who applied, which were all of them except for South Dakota.

Those receiving PUA would also receive the $300 bonus. Under the CARES Act, PUA funding will be available until Dec. 31 but for many, their last payment will be on Dec. 26.

How are the unemployment benefits calculated?



The state determines how much each applicant receives, usually based on an individual's gross income. It varies from state to state but is typically between $300 and $600.

Do I qualify for my state's unemployment benefits?

Eligibility criteria vary from state to state, but the general rule is that you should apply if you've lost your job or been furloughed through no fault of your own. This would include a job lost directly or indirectly because of the pandemic.

How are the 50 states handling unemployment insurance?

Most states provide up to 26 weeks of funding, though others, such as Georgia, limited benefits to 12 weeks. On the other hand, Delaware extended benefits for up to 30 weeks.

The weekly benefit amount depends on an applicant's gross income when they were employed and ranges between $300 and $600, with some exceptions. Mississippi had paid up to $235, while Massachusetts' maximum has been $1,220. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation from the CARES Act added an additional 13 weeks funded by the federal government, but another stimulus bill with unemployment insurance would need to pass in order to extend it further.

Where can I get more details about my state's unemployment policy?

Each state's labor office provides information about its particular unemployment benefits.