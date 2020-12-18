$300 weekly unemployment benefits: How long will the federal checks last? Are they retroactive?

Angela Lang/CNET

When a group of senators first released a new bipartisan stimulus bill for $900 billion earlier this week, the proposal contained a $300 weekly check for federal unemployment that would last 16 weeks, giving jobseekers some relief until April.

As of Thursday, that sum may have downshifted to 10 weeks, The Washington Post reported Thursday, rattled around in the stimulus deal negotiations that could also produce a second stimulus check for $600 apiece. Also on Thursday, new jobless claims were up 885,000 for the week ending December 12, a hike of 23,000 from the previous week, according to the Department of Labor.

What would happen if a stimulus package passes and renews the weekly unemployment bonus? Would the payments be retroactive, and who could qualify? What does each state have to do with it? We answer these questions and more.

When could a stimulus bill pass with $300 per week in unemployment insurance?

The $900 billion stimulus bill could pass as soon as this weekend or early next week, if negotiators can agree on a deal, which includes a second stimulus check and funding for a variety of programs. This economic relief package is seen more as a stopgap bill than sweeping legislation, and is aimed at bridging the economy and US residents through the early months of President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming administration. There could be another, larger stimulus package in early 2021.

What happens to unemployment benefits if the stimulus package is approved?

For millions of unemployed workers, Dec. 26 is the last check they'll receive as benefits created by the CARES Act in March are set to expire on Dec. 31.

When those $300 checks will be sent out depends on how quickly the states can turn around and send out the money. The federal government is funding these payments, but it's the states who actually process the funds. Timing will vary when considering that states approved for the weekly $300 Lost Wages Assistance back in August took weeks or months to process payments.

Would the $300 per week unemployment insurance be retroactive?

At this point, the stimulus package under consideration would not make unemployment benefits retroactive, according to The Washington Post. This means there won't be a lump sum payment to make up for previous weeks of not receiving a $300 check.

What happens if more unemployment insurance doesn't pass?

According to a Dec. 3 report by the New York Times, without a new stimulus bill to extend the programs established by the CARES Act:

7 million gig workers and contractors will lose Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

5 million people who lost their jobs will run out of unemployment checks

Several million Americans will face evictions

Approximately 21 million people will need to start making student loan payments

125,000 companies will lose tax incentives to not lay off workers

$150 billion of aid to state and local government will expire

The $748 billion package, if passed, would continue the unemployment benefits, provide one more month of eviction moratorium, an extension of student loan deferments until April and extending the tax incentives for businesses. Aid for state and local governments would need to come via the second $160 billion bill, which also includes the liability protection for companies.

Who could qualify for the extra $300 unemployment check?

If you've been laid off or furloughed, you're eligible to apply for unemployment benefits from the state where you live. Once the state approves your claim, you can apply to receive whatever state benefits you're entitled to. Because states cover 30% to 50% of a person's wages, there's no one lump sum you could get nationally.

When the CARES Act passed in March, it provided unemployed workers with a weekly bonus check of $600 on top of the amount the state was offering, but those payments ended in July. President Trump's executive memo signed on Aug. 8 reinstated a bonus weekly check for a reduced $300 funded by the federal government through FEMA. These were only offered for six weeks to those states who applied, which were all of them except for South Dakota.

The CARES Act also created the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits to individuals who would not normally be eligible for unemployment benefits from the states, such as gig workers, freelancers, independent contractors and small business owners whose income has been affected by the pandemic. Those receiving PUA would also receive the $300 bonus. Under the CARES Act, PUA funding will be available until Dec. 31 but for many, their last payment will be on Dec. 26.

How are the unemployment benefits calculated?



The state determines how much each applicant receives, usually based on an individual's gross income. It varies from state to state but is typically between $300 and $600.

Do I qualify for my state's unemployment benefits?

Eligibility criteria vary from state to state, but the general rule is that you should apply if you've lost your job or been furloughed through no fault of your own. This would include a job lost directly or indirectly because of the pandemic.

How are the 50 states handling unemployment insurance?

Most states provide up to 26 weeks of funding, though others, such as Georgia, limited benefits to 12 weeks. On the other hand, Delaware extended benefits for up to 30 weeks.

The weekly benefit amount depends on an applicant's gross income when they were employed and ranges between $300 and $600, with some exceptions. Mississippi had paid up to $235, while Massachusetts' maximum has been $1,220. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation from the CARES Act added an additional 13 weeks funded by the federal government, but another stimulus bill with unemployment insurance would need to pass in order to extend it further.

Where can I get more details about my state's unemployment policy?

Each state's labor office provides information about its particular unemployment benefits.