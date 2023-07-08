17 Companies That Help Employees Pay Off Their Student Loans

The Supreme Court has struck down President Joe Biden's plan to offer student borrowers up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness. And while the White House says it isn't done fighting, payments resume in October.

For most of the 44 million Americans with federal student loans, that's a hefty expense they haven't had to consider for more than three years.

If you're one of them, help could come from an unexpected source: Your employer. A growing number of companies are offering to help pay off their employees' student loans.

"It's becoming more common -- not just among Fortune 500 corporations, but midsize and smaller companies too," Kristen Carlisle, general manager at Betterment at Work, which offers student loan management resources, told CNET. "Employees are asking for it. Bottom-up demand is shaping the narrative."

Betterment is one of a handful of companies that manage student loan benefit solutions. Others include SoFi at Work, Vault, Gradifi, Tuition.io and Highway.

According to Betterment's research, 57% of employees believe their bosses should help them pay off their education loans. And 85% said they'd quit their current job for a company that offered more financial support for student loans.

On the flip side, 86% of workers said they'd stick with a company for five years if it meant they could take advantage of a student loan repayment perk.

"Employees have more leverage than ever, so employers are rushing to stay competitive," Carlisle said. "New entries in the job market have new needs and the market needs to respond to that."

How does student loan assistance work?

Benefits vary from company to company, and employers may have different offerings depending on seniority or other factors. But the typical plan offers matching funds or a predetermined recurring monthly payment toward your loan, either from the company or a benefits provider like Gradifi or Betterment.

There's typically a maximum dollar amount you can receive and some employers require a minimum amount of time on the job. If you have multiple loans, the funds may be directed toward the largest one or the one closest to being fully paid off.

Not all workers have student loans, of course, and education benefits can take various forms, from tuition reimbursement to college savings accounts for employees with children.

Companies that provide student loan repayment benefits

The number of employers offering student loan assistance is small but growing. Here is a sampling of well-known companies and the benefits they offer.

Aetna

The health insurance company will match student loan payments for full- and part-time employees, up to $2,000 annually. There is a lifetime maximum of $10,000.

Carvana

Working with Gradifi, Carvana contributes up to $1,000 a year to help pay down the student loans of full-time employees.

Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder -- which owns Clinique, MAC Cosmetics and Origins -- provides a monthly $100 contribution toward full-time employees' student loan payments, with a $10,000 cap.

Fidelity Investments

Employees working at least 30 hours per week can earn $180 monthly contributions toward their student loans, with a cap of $15,000.

Those working between 20 and 29 hours are eligible for up to $89 per month, capped at $7,500.

First Republic

First Republic works with Gradifi to offer $100 monthly student loan payments that increase the longer the benefit is used, up to $200 per month. There's no lifetime cap -- you can stay in the program until your loan is fully paid.

Google

The search giant will match staffers' student loan payments, up to $2,500 per year.

The Hartford

In 2020, this Connecticut-based investment and insurance company began offering contributions to eligible employees' student loans in partnership with Gradifi. Eligible enrolled employees can access $125 supplemental payments toward their loans, with a lifetime cap of $10,000.

Hulu

Employees can receive $100 a month toward their student loans, with a $6,000 cap.

Live Nation

After six months on the job, full-time Live Nation employees are eligible for $100 a month in student loan repayment assistance for up to five years or $6,000, whichever comes first.

New York Life

New York Life partnered with Vault to contribute $170 a month toward employees' student loans for up to five years, for a total of up to $10,200 in repayment assistance.

Peloton

Peloton will contribute $100 a month toward employees' student loan payments through a partnership with Gradifi.

Penguin RandomHouse

Working with Gradifi, the publisher offers full-time employees who have been with the company for one year up to $1,200 annually in repayment benefits, with a cap of $9,000.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers

PwC associates can receive up to $1,200 toward their student loans annually for up to six years, or until they're promoted to a managerial role.

SoFi

SoFi employees have been able to get $200 per month applied toward their student loans since 2016, with no annual or lifetime cap.

Staples

The office-supply superstore is working with Tuition.io to offer $100 a month of student loan repayments to top performers nominated by their managers, capped at $3,600.

The benefit is also available to new hires on Staples' business-to-business sales team.

The US Government

The largest employer in the US, the federal government offers student loan repayment assistance to employees with a balance of at least $5,000 through the Federal Student Loan Repayment Program.

Qualified workers who've been employed by the government for at least three years can receive up to $10,000 a year in assistance for up to three years or until their loan is paid off.

Western Union

Since 2017, eligible employees at Western Union have been able to receive $50 monthly contributions toward the principal balance of their student loans. Contributions are sent via Gradifi directly to the employee's loan provider.

Changes in the law are helping student loan assistance

The 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act finally enabled employers to make tax-free contributions of up to $5,250 a year toward employees' student loans through 2025.

The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act allowed workers to set up tax-advantaged 529 accounts with up to $10,000 a year for student loan repayments. Signed into law in December 2022, the followup SECURE Act 2.0 will allow employers to make tax-free 401(k) contributions that directly match their workers' student loan payments.

It goes into effect next year.

More companies are adopting loan relief benefits

According to a 2022 survey from the nonprofit Employee Benefit Research Institute, just 17% of companies reported offering student loan debt assistance in 2021. Last year, it rose to 25%.

Craig Copeland, EBRI's director of wealth benefits research, said interest is continuing to grow as we move away from the peak of the pandemic.

"Employers still need to be creative to attract and retain workers in the current tight labor market," Copeland told CNET. Even if a company isn't in the best financial shape, Copeland added, a loan assistance program can ultimately cost less than having to replace critical employees.

"Student loans are a very big concern," he said. "With repayments starting in October and forgiveness being disallowed, employers can distinguish themselves -- or keep up with their competition -- by adding student loan assistance benefits."

What if my company doesn't offer loan assistance?

With interest and payments starting up again, now is a great time to bring up student loan repayment benefits with your employer.

"Go to your People team and ask them if they're thinking about it," Carlisle said. "Explain why it could help the entire company and maybe come to the table with some provider names."

If your company is unionized, it could be something to discuss with your representative

And if it's just not on the table, you can always look for a new job.

At the very least, don't underestimate how beneficial this perk can be: On average, employees with undergraduate student debt have half the 401(k) balance of their unburdened colleagues, the Society for Human Resource Management reported.

What to keep in mind

Adoption of student loan assistance as an employee benefit is still slow, and legislation is only now taking effect that makes it easier for companies to get on board.

"COVID kind of paused everything, with companies focused on emergency situations and health care," said EBRI's Copeland. "Now, the focus is coming back around."

Right now, debt consolidation plans are more common, mainly because they don't require employers to make continuous contributions.

"You'll probably get a better interest rate," Copeland said of consolidation. "The downside is that your loan will be privatized," which will make it ineligible for any future payment pauses or debt forgiveness by the federal government.

"You just have to understand what you're getting into," Copeland said.

For more on student loans, find out when payments will resume, who your student loan provider is and what the Biden administration is doing next to address student debt.

