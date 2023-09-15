$15M A&W Settlement: You Could Be Eligible for Up to $25 from the Soda Maker

If you've bought A&W Root Beer or Cream Soda in the last seven years, you could be entitled to part of a $15 million settlement that A&W Concentrate Co. and Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. (which owns A&W Concentrate Co.) is paying to resolve claims the company made false marketing statements about the type of vanilla used in its products.

In a lawsuit filed in 2019, plaintiffs allege that since A&W Root Beer and Cream Soda are made with an artificial vanilla called ethyl vanillin, advertising the drinks as made with aged vanilla was misleading to "reasonable customers."

A&W Concentrate Co. and Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. have not been legally reprimanded for any claim and maintain that the advertising on the Root Beer and Cream Soda products is "truthful, accurate and FDA compliant." The suit was settled to avoid any further expense, the companies said. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for additional comment regarding the settlement.

If you think you might be eligible to submit a claim, read on to find out how much you could get from the settlement and the deadline to submit your claim.

Who is eligible to submit a claim?

If you purchased one of the following products in the United States between Feb. 7, 2016 and Jun. 2, 2023, you are eligible to submit a claim.

A&W Root Beer - Regular

A&W Root Beer - Diet

A&W Root Beer - Zero Sugar

A&W Root Beer - Ten

A&W Cream Soda - Regular

A&W Cream Soda - Diet

A&W Cream Soda - Zero Sugar

It is important to note that the products must've been purchased for personal use, not for resale, and the products must have the label with "made with aged vanilla" printed on it to be eligible.

How much can I get from A&W?

There are three different tiers that you could be in when you submit a claim. The tiers are based upon whether or not you have proof of purchase.

Tier one is for claims without proof of purchase, and if you have no proof of purchase for your claims, you will get $5.50 per household.

Tier two is for claims that both have proof of purchase and that do not have any proof of purchase. If you fall into this mixed tier, you will be guaranteed a minimum of $5.50, and you will get an additional $0.50 per unit that has a valid proof of purchase. You can claim up to 39 units with a proof of purchase for a payment of up to $25.

Tier three are for claims that are supported by proof of purchase. You are guaranteed a minimum of $5.50, and for every unit you submit over 11 units, you will receive $0.50. You can submit up to 50 units with proof of purchase up to $25.

How can I file a claim? When should I file by?

You can submit a claim form online at the settlement website or you can print out a form, complete it and mail it to:

Sharpe v. A&W Concentrate Co.

Kroll Settlement Administration LLC

P.O. Box 225391

New York, NY 10150-5391

Your claim must be submitted or postmarked by 11:59 PM on Oct. 18, 2023.

When will I get my money?

A final approval hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19, 2023. Any payments would go out after that date, but the process could be delayed by appeals.