$1.9 trillion stimulus package with $1,400 checks, unemployment money: How could it change?

Sarah Tew/CNET

In the week since he took office, President Joe Biden has been advocating for his $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal, which includes a third round of stimulus checks, funding for a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort and more. But Biden can't pass the bill into law himself -- he needs the new Congress to agree on a stimulus package and is urging lawmakers to do so quickly.

"I don't expect we'll know whether we have an agreement and to what extent the entire package will be able to pass or not pass until we get right down to the very end of this process, which will probably be in a couple weeks," Biden said at the White House on Monday.

Biden's American Rescue Plan includes a third stimulus check of up to $1,400 per person. However, a group of lawmakers is already pushing back on that amount, with some proposing a more targeted bill that could change the upper income limit, so fewer people would be qualified to get a payment in this round. "I'm open to negotiate those things," Biden said about the $1,400 stimulus check figure. Here's what Biden is proposing.

A $1,400 third stimulus payment, which could go lower



The IRS had a Jan. 15 deadline to make the second stimulus check of $600 to eligible Americans that Congress approved at the end of 2020. But after signing off on the $600 payment, some in Congress, along with Former President Donald Trump, immediately pushed to bump the payments to $2,000. While that effort failed, Biden plans to make up the amount with a third stimulus check that is part of his economic rescue package.

Biden's third check would provide a maximum of $1,400, completing the $2,000 amount when added to the $600 figure. (Here are all the ways a third check could bring more money.) Unlike the two preceding payments, this third round would seek to include eligible adult dependents and families with mix-status citizenship.

But bipartisan opposition seeks to make the checks more targeted -- in essence, going to fewer people overall. There are several things that could mean, including lowering the upper limit from $1,400 (here's why).

On the other end of the spectrum, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has said $1,400 isn't enough. "$2,000 means $2,000. $2,000 does not mean $1,400,″ she told the Washington Post Jan. 14, referring to Biden's previous backing of a "$2,000" check.

Now playing: Watch this: Second stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

$400 extra in additional federal unemployment benefits

The weekly $300 federal unemployment checks Congress approved in December as part of the $900 billion COVID-relief legislation are set to expire in March. During his presidential campaign, Biden pushed to reform the unemployment system and said he would work with Congress to extend the unemployment benefits that had been authorized under last year's CARES Act and renewed in December, "for however long this crisis lasts."

Biden's plan would send $400 federal unemployment payments through September with triggers that would extend the benefits after September for those who continue to be out of work and include automatic payment adjustments linked to health and economic conditions.

Nationwide coronavirus vaccine delivery

While over 30 million doses have so far been distributed in the US, that is far behind the 100 million doses Trump promised to distribute by the end of 2020. Biden has set a goal of 100 million vaccine jabs in the first 100 days of his administration.

Biden's plan will set aside $400 billion for a nationwide vaccine program. "I will immediately move for the most urgent need of asking the Congress to give me the financial wherewithal to deal with the virus," Biden said Jan. 8. "I'm committed to getting 100 million shots in people's arms in the first 100 days."

Sarah Tew/CNET

Child tax credit expansion to bring people more money



In his plan, Biden proposes expanding the child tax credit that currently allows families to claim up to a $2,000 credit for children under age 17. If approved, the plan would extend the benefit to lower-income families who would otherwise not receive the credit. Under Biden's plan, families could claim up to $3,600 per year for one young child and up to $3,000 per year for an older child.

The plan would also expand child care tax credits for one year to help cover the cost of child care. Under Biden's plan, families could get back as a tax credit as much as half of their spending on child care for children under age 13, up to to $4,000 for a single child and $8,000 for two or more children.

"The Biden plan is the most impressive and ambitious child poverty plan ever in the United States," tweeted economist Jason Furman, a former adviser in the Barack Obama administration. "This would not just help in the short run but have long-run mobility benefits as well."

Raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour for employees

Biden's plan will push for a rise in the minimum wage from the current $7.25 an hour. "It is time to raise the minimum wage," Biden said Jan. 8. "No one, no one should work as millions are doing today, 40 hours a week at a job, and still live below the poverty line. They are entitled to at least $15 minimum wage per hour."

Sarah Tew/CNET

Funds to reopen schools during COVID-19

A critical piece of the economic recovery is getting students back on campus. "We are also going to need tens of millions of dollars to help reopen our schools and open them safely," Biden said on Jan. 8. The Biden plan would work to return students to schools by having a majority of kindergarten-to-8th grade classrooms safely reopen in the first 100 days of the administration.

Funds earmarked for state, local and tribal governments

Along with expanding liability protections pushed by Republicans, Democratic support of funding for state, local and tribal governments was a major roadblock to reaching an agreement on a new economic assistance package through the second half of last year. With Democrats soon to be in control of the House, Senate and White House, Biden has pledged support for state and local funding as part of his administration's relief package.

Since the fall, economists have pushed for Congress to provide funding for state and local public jobs: "The case for additional aid is strong because the downside risk of doing nothing is quite real," wrote the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, at the end of last year. "The fact that over 1 million state and local government workers have lost their jobs is a sign that fiscal distress has had real consequences."

On Jan. 8, Biden again expressed concern that state and local governments are "slashing jobs" as a result of the pandemic and pledged to provide "immediate relief."

In addition to state and local funding, Biden's plan would provide funds for food and water assistance and food stamps.

Extending the eviction ban through September



On Jan. 20, Biden signed an executive order extending the eviction ban through March, which means it may not be part of the final new stimulus bill at all. Biden's proposal would extend the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums until Sept. 30. The plan would provide $30 billion in rental assistance for renters and small landlords, especially for low- and moderate-income households.

Is student loan forgiveness included?



On Jan. 8, Biden administration officials said the incoming president would ask Congress to cancel $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers and extend the pause on student loan repayment, CNBC reported. Biden's stimulus plan doesn't appear to tackle student loan forgiveness.

We'll continue to update this story as Biden reveals more details on his plans. For more information about stimulus money, here are top facts you need to know about stimulus checks, and here's what you need to know about the federal unemployment assistance.