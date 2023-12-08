Tired of Being Your Family's Tech Support? This Service Gets You Off the Hook

The holidays are here, which means lots of quality time with loved ones. If you're the resident tech whiz in your family, however, it also means getting bombarded with requests for support. Your grandpa can't figure out how to attach photos to an email. Your nephew wants help setting up the new video game console that Santa brought him. And your aunt somehow downloaded a virus while looking up pumpkin pie recipes.

As both our homes and lives become increasingly digital, users who aren't as tech savvy often don't know how to get the most out of their purchases. According to Deloitte's Connected Consumer survey released earlier this year, the average household has 21 devices, 41% of consumers said they disliked managing their tech and 28% said this management was "overwhelming."

There's another way to help your loved ones get the tech support they need. Asurion has been helping consumers get the most out of their devices for over 30 years. With a network of over 10,000 tech experts, Asurion helps customers, both at home and on the go.

10'000 Hours / DigitalVision / Getty

Asurion protection plans often come with a device purchase, which is why you might recognize the name. But you can also purchase a standalone plan at any time, such as Asurion's Phone Protect plan starting at $4.99 per month or its HomeDevice connect all your devices plan starting at $11.99 per month, in partnership with CNET.

Here are some examples of the kinds of problems an Asurion expert can help you and your loved ones overcome.

Get the most out of your smart TV

Big-screen TVs are popular holiday gifts, but figuring out how to connect all your devices such as gaming consoles, streaming sticks and cable boxes can be a headache.

If you need more help, Asurion's experts can walk you through the ins and outs of that new big-screen TV, whether it involves figuring out the HDMI ports, connecting soundbars or mirroring your phone screen onto the display. They'll even stick with you to ensure all your devices talk to each other by the end of the call.

Set up and integrate new home gadgets

Did your parents get new smartphones, tablets or smart home gadgets, such as video doorbells or smart speakers? Take the time to learn your way around these new devices from the start to prevent headaches down the road. Asurion's team can help you set up devices, connect them to Wi-Fi, customize settings, install apps and answer any other questions about getting started and using them. Some extra support during setup can help your loved ones get the most out of these gifts.

Streamline your computer for faster, more secure performance

If your parents mention their computer is "acting funny", you know it's probably worse than it sounds. Innocent mistakes like clicking on phishing links or keeping all your files on your device can result in slow or compromised performance.

Asurion's tech team can diagnose issues like malware, viruses and storage drive problems. They can walk you through scanning for viruses, cleaning up unneeded files and popups, adjusting settings to boost speed and troubleshooting mysterious crashes or error messages.

RgStudio / E+ / Getty

Troubleshoot Wi-Fi dead zones and slow internet speeds

Sluggish internet and Wi-Fi dead zones can ruin holiday video calls or prevent loved ones from enjoying their smart home tech in every room of the house. Understand how Wi-Fi works and whether your current router is enough to meet your home connectivity needs.

Asurion's experts can analyze issues like modem problems, weak signal strength, device interference, incorrect router settings and more. They can suggest tips related to Wi-Fi extenders, the ideal router location or adjusting channels. They can also help you optimize your network settings for faster speeds and fewer dead zones.

Bring it all together

To get the most out of your smart home, take the time to get support and learn about how to integrate your home tech. This can include setting up solutions such as:

How to set up and manage different device permissions for adults and kids.

Printing documents wirelessly at home from your computer, tablet or phone.

Controlling your home's smart lighting settings with Alexa.

Pairing smart locks and security systems with your video doorbell.

Streamlining voice command technology for your different devices.

Asurion's team can share countless tips for getting more out of your devices. Your family will love discovering new features.

