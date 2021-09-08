One of the many joys of things starting to look a little more normal is the return of vacations. In fact, right now there's a travel boom taking place as people are packing up their cars and hitting the road to spend some time in the great outdoors.

But there are still some conveniences of home that we want to take with us. Even if we're camping off-grid, we still want to be able to charge our phones and light up our tent at night. And this is why EcoFlow's range of portable power stations are an absolute must-have to take on a trip. And with this new sales promotion, there has never been a better time to buy.

The best portable power for weekend getaways

The EcoFlow RIVER Max is all of the energy you'll need for a short trip. Cleverly, it comes in two parts, each containing a separate 288Wh Lithium-ion battery. This means that if you're only going overnight, you only need to take the main unit as that will provide you with ample power for everything from your camping kettle to the air pump to inflate your portable mattress.

The unit has 4 USB ports (2x USB-A, 1x Fast Charge, 1x USB-C), as well as two standard electrical sockets and even a round car-power plug, to make sure that you can plug almost anything into it.

In fact, the EcoFlow RIVER Max with 600W of output can easily handle powering pretty much anything you may need on your trip. It can even power devices that usually require 1200W of power, using the X-Boost technology.

And if you're going for the whole weekend? Then all you need to do is plug in the extra battery module, which adds an additional 288Wh of storage - meaning you'll be carrying 576Wh in all.

There's no need to plan for days in advance for your trip too. In fact, thanks to the company's patented X-Stream technology, you can charge from empty to 80% in just 1 hour.

And the best part? Though the RIVER Max usually retails at $599, it's currently available for just $499.

The best portable power for longer vacations

So what if you're heading out not just for the weekend, but for a longer off-grid adventure? That's when you need the EcoFlow RIVER Pro.

The Pro model bumps up the battery to an enormous 720Wh of storage, and is capable of keeping ten devices at once humming. That's enough power to provide 10W of light continuously for 64 hours (using DC), or even a refrigerator for between 4 and 8 hours. And if that still isn't enough? You can plug in an additional battery to increase its capacity even further.

Crucially like the Max, it is similarly quick to charge. A standard home socket will fill it up to 80% in 1 hour - or you can even charge from your car when on the road, and it will take just 8 hours. So by the time you arrive at your destination, you can have all of the battery power you will ever need.

The EcoFlow RIVER Pro is currently just $549 - down $100 from the usual sale price of $649.

The sky's the limit with this solar deal

And finally, if you don't want to rely on the grid to provide you with power while you travel, then the only way to go is solar. And helpfully, EcoFlow also has a deal here too.

For just $1,599 - down from $1,848 (saving a massive $249), you can grab yourself the EcoFlow DELTA - the ultimate in portable power station - along with a 160W Solar Panel to charge it.

The DELTA is a real beast, with a battery capacity of 1260Wh. It can charge devices that need up to 1800W (with X-Boost surging to support 3300W devices using some clever algorithms to manage power output). This means it can power whatever you dare throw at it, whether a laptop, a television, or even a refrigerator, if you want to make yourself the most popular person at the beach.

Plugged into the wall, amazingly it can fill all the way up in just 1.6 hours, making it the fastest charging portable power station available. But more importantly, you can charge it from your solar panel. This will take a bit longer - between 10.5 and 21 hours depending on sunlight. But it does mean that you can rock up to the campsite, set up your solar panel and plug in your battery - and then relax, content that you'll have power that's pretty much as good as home for the entire duration of your trip.

And if you've already picked up another EcoFlow unit? Then don't worry - EcoFlow is offering the 160W solar panel as a standalone too, at just $299 - down from a standard retail price of $449.