Samsung's Cloud-Native VXT Platform Leads the Future of Digital Signage Solutions

Digital signage is everywhere, from the bustling streets of New York City to the quiet interiors of your favorite coffee shop. But managing and creating content for these digital displays has always been a bit of a headache—until now. Enter Samsung's Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) platform, launched in February 2024, which promises to make it faster and easier than ever.

VXT is a cloud-native solution poised to transform digital signage and other B2B displays like LED kiosks, video walls, and digital menu boards. Designed to simplify the creation, management, and deployment of engaging content, VXT offers an efficient and user-friendly experience for businesses.

At the Technology Innovation Stage (TIS) at Infocomm on June 12, 2024, Alex Lee, EVP of Samsung, presented the innovative features of the VXT platform, emphasizing its robust capabilities and user-centric design.

Samsung

During the keynote, Lee highlighted how VXT integrates advanced content management with remote device management capabilities, making it a comprehensive solution for diverse digital display needs.

The VXT platform is a one-stop shop for all things digital signage management. It includes several key components:

VXT CMS (Content Management System) for seamless content, playlists, and schedule management;

VXT Canvas for versatile tools and free templates for creative content creation; and

VXT Players, compatible with Tizen and Android, for broad accessibility and functionality.

Additional features like VXT Art offer access to incredible art content by renowned artists, creating the look and feel of a luxurious art gallery on your business's digital displays. Link My POS effortlessly pulls product data from your POS system, eliminating the need for manual data entry or data exports. This comprehensive suite makes VXT an ideal solution for various business needs.

VXT's growing alliances: transforming the digital signage landscape with PIRS partners

A key factor in VXT's success as a platform is its rapidly increasing Pre-Integrated Repeatable Solutions (PIRS) partnerships, which enhance user experience with diverse content and solution offerings. Representatives from these new partners also presented on stage, showcasing the potential of these collaborations.

Samsung

The partnership with Seenspire brings real-time content services to VXT, allowing businesses to provide dynamic and engaging content with just few clicks. This integration eliminates the need for complex custom development, keeping audiences captivated with live updates, social media feeds, and interactive content. It ensures that businesses can effortlessly deliver fresh and relevant content to their displays.

Stingray, known for its extensive library of audio and visual content and services, enriches VXT with high-quality music, videos, and multimedia content. This partnership aims to create immersive experiences for viewers, with Stingray's catalog covering a variety of genres and styles. The collaboration allows businesses to offer an enhanced auditory and visual experience to their audiences, making their digital signage more engaging and impactful.

Samsung

We also got a preview of an upcoming partnership with Idomoo, which will integrate cutting-edge AI technology into VXT. This collaboration will allow for more personalized and intelligent content creation and management. Samsung noted that it will further elevate VXT's capabilities, enabling businesses to deliver more tailored and impactful content to their audiences with ease.

Setting new standards in digital signage

As Lee mentioned during his keynote, Samsung's VXT platform is not just about robust features and user-friendly interfaces; it's about setting new standards in digital signage. The platform's integration with advanced content management tools and strategic partnerships represents a leap forward in digital marketing and visual communication strategies. The rapid expansion of PIRS partnerships ensures that the VXT platform provides a high-quality user experience.

Samsung

Attendees at Infocomm 2024 experienced the potential of VXT firsthand, and the positive reception suggests a bright future for the platform. Alongside representatives from key partners, Lee underscored Samsung's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what digital signage can achieve.

"VXT represents a significant leap forward in digital signage technology, enabling businesses to engage their audiences like never before," Lee said. "These new partnerships will enhance our platform's capabilities, providing customers with more dynamic, engaging, and personalized content, and expanding VXT's applications across more verticals and industries." As the digital signage landscape continues to evolve, VXT stands out as the new gold standard in cloud-native platforms, set to transform how businesses connect with their audiences.