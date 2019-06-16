For most of the first decade of smart phone evolution, some features were always locked away in the highest tier flagship devices. Perfectly polished hardware. Amazing screen quality. Beautiful camera pictures. Top of line features. But the Samsung Galaxy A50 has all that and plenty more. Everything but the eye watering price tag.

Gorgeous looks

Picking up the A50, it feels good in the hand with a glossy black back that shimmers at the edges, with a three camera array that quickly catches your eye. More on that shortly.

The screen itself is a gorgeous edge-to-edge 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, at a 2340x1080 resolution. That's a brilliant 403 ppi for a dense, bright screen, delivering an excellent viewing experience whether you're streaming your favourite movies or watching an Optus Sport stream on the go.

The screen also features facial recognition to unlock, as well as an in-screen fingerprint scanner - something even many flagship phones still lack.

First-class phone photography

The core camera is a 25 megapixel F1.7 shooter for crisp, clean shooting, with Scene Optimizer technology that uses AI to automatically adjust to what is in the frame to capture the moment at its very best. From food to flowers, scenery to streetscapes, the A50 camera has you covered.

But this is a triple camera array, which means you also get a 123-degree ultra wide camera to give you as expansive a view as your eye wants to capture. Less backing away, more capturing everything you can see. Plus the third lens is a depth sensing camera to capture great portraits.

The front facing camera is another 25 megapixel monster, delivering top shelf selfies complete with background blur effects to really pop the scene.

Add to all this top of line Samsung smarts, like flaw detection to ensure you don't lose the moment because someone blinked, or enhancing your shot if things are a little too backlit. You get amazing photo results faster and never miss the moment.

Samsung smarts

None of the features you want from a great Galaxy phone are missing here either. You get Samsung's AI assistant, Bixby, helping you with everything from smart home to camera recognition technologies, and great voice command features so you can ask your phone for any kind of help you need.

Samsung Health and Samsung Pay are both here too, along with a fast charging 4000mAh battery that keeps you powered up for the long haul. And all powered by the latest Android Pie operating system.

No compromise, zero premium

This really is a no compromise, truly premium Android smartphone experience. But can it really deliver without the major impact on your wallet? It's the real deal. The Samsung Galaxy A50 is available only at Optus on an amazing $49/month plan with 10GB of included data. Minimum total cost is $1,175 over 24 months.

Disclaimer: Offer available until withdrawn. New and recontracting services only. Excludes trade-up customers. Optus is the authorised retailed of the Galaxy A50 until 30/6/19.