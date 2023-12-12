Roborock's S8 Pro Ultra Is a Gift That Keeps Giving Throughout the Year

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is a smart home vacuum that sweeps, mops and self-cleans all from the convenience of an app, making it a great gift. The vacuum has durable wheel castors and brushes to pick up dirt and dust efficiently, and has additional heavy duty wheels that make it easy for the vacuum to navigate over rugs.

Setup is a cinch. After unpacking the Roborock and following the quick start instructions, have it map your living space with the Quick Mapping feature. . The S8 Pro Ultra can save up to four floor profiles for all you townhouse dwellers.

In our testing, the Roborock was about the same volume as a quiet dishwasher while in action.The mopping and vacuuming combined took about 45 minutes for a 900 sq. ft. space, and was app-controlled.

Once the Roborock is done, it docks and self-cleans while charging. It also gives voice alerts throughout. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is a gift that saves you time and keeps on giving throughout the year.

Right now the S8 Pro Ultra is $400 off on Roborock.com – where you can also find more great gifts on sale, such as the S7 Max Ultra ($350 off) and the Q Revo ($100 off).