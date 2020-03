We joined magician, Noel Qualter, who was on the ground for CNET to check out the new HONOR MagicBook 14 laptop.

A cost-efficient look at HONOR's premium laptop offering. It comes with an all-day battery, faster charger and fingerprint login, without the big hefty costs - keeping some needed cash in your back pocket to cover your online shopping needs.

The MagicBook is the latest premium laptop range from HONOR.