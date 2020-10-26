First wave MateBook

First launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February 2016, the very first MateBook was a hybrid tablet design, with 12-inch QuadHD display alongside a detachable keyboard.

This was a Windows tablet at its heart, but with a detachable keyboard, MatePen stylus (which was also a laser pointer) and a few surprising bells and whistles -- including the responsive fingerprint scanner to log you into Windows instantly -- it caught plenty of eyes when it first appeared.

In 2017, Huawei updated the MateBook across three new models. The MateBook E was like a bridge from the original MateBook toward the laptop focus to come. Another hybrid, the it polished the MateBook styling, with the leather-trimmed detachable keyboard having a more serious level of polish and detail.

The flagship era

The flagship MateBook arrived with the MateBook X, which brought a high quality QuadHD screen and a well-polished aluminium body. It was a head turner in the Windows 10 space and the build quality stood up to scrutiny very nicely.

Alongside the X, the MateBook D delivered an affordable workhorse with a bigger 15.6-inch screen, ensuring there could be a MateBook for whatever your need may be. It also focused on giving a wide range of connectivity options for those who don't want to need dongles to connect to other devices.

In 2018, the MateBook X stepped up again with the MateBook X Pro. The screen-to-body ratio improved, giving us a thin bezel on a deep grey laptop body along with a very thin overall design to make it a standout in the Ultrabook category. The design also meant we got a 13.9-inch screen in the space of a typical 13-inch form factor.

With the latest updates, the MateBook X has become an ultra slim, ultra lightweight laptop with the latest 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processors, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 90% screen-to-body ratio Infinite FullView display.

The MateBook D series also evolved, with 15-inch and 14-inch variants, plus a new MateBook 13 (no letter) to cover every size you could ask for.

Defined by connectivity

The latest editions of the MateBook series have added plenty of top-class features. We've got Dolby Atmos and fingerprint sensors across the range, showing little compromise regardless of which device you choose.

But the biggest features are now emphasizing the constant relationship between our smartphones and our laptops. As Huawei has developed its mobile prowess, features like Huawei Share have become industry-leading with how deeply it entwines the two devices to make them both more powerful.

Huawei Share offers the ability to share your laptop screen live to your compatible smartphone and record the video feed. It lets you use the same phone as a webcam on the laptop. It makes it simple to share photos from your smartphone, as well as to take complete control of your smartphone right on your desktop.

The seamless connectivity features are a great reminder that our laptops have not been superseded by smartphones at all, but they become far more powerful when they work this closely together.

The Huawei MateBook has carved out a strong position in the laptop market and looks set to maintain a strong claim on the category as we move forward into the new decade.