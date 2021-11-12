Managing multiple business locations: How to be in more places at once

You've found the winning formula: customers love what you're selling, they spread the word, and now you're opening new locations in different neighborhoods, cities, or even states.

With growth, however, comes a new set of challenges, because every new location must maintain consistent levels of service and customer experience. Owners and managers must be sure that:

Each location opens and closes on time.

Employees report for work consistently.

Breaks don't become extended absences.

Entrance doors are locked and secured after hours.

Deliveries are received when expected.

Issues with customers, staff, or resources are addressed right away.

It's impossible to be in all places at once, and that lack of visibility adds stress and uncertainty to your operation. What's needed is a centralized management console that delivers real-time control, so you can focus on strategic growth while resting assured that operations are proceeding smoothly.

One app to rule them all

This kind of operational visibility and control can only come from a powerful and comprehensive solution. Alarm.com delivers modern security, surveillance, and analytics technologies in one integrated package, enabling business owners and managers to monitor multiple locations closely and thoroughly in real time. Let's take a look at the advanced capabilities of Alarm.com for Business and its Enterprise Dashboard.

Video integration: When an unexpected or unauthorized activity is detected, Alarm.com security systems respond as you'd expect any alarm system would. But Alarm.com is a more customized solution for your business, because all of your devices are connected and accessible via one Enterprise Dashboard. A door alert in a given location, for example, is linked to the nearest camera, so managers can see exactly what's happening—even if they're offsite. The Enterprise Dashboard also lets managers search through historical alerts and actions for each location, pulling up video clips instantly to understand the context and investigate.

Intuitive navigation: You don't have to be a data analyst or programmer to set up the Alarm.com Enterprise Dashboard. With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, you can group locations by region, size, priority, or other criteria, and then drill down into individual locations to review more targeted information.

Policy enforcement: Once locations are set up in the Enterprise Dashboard, managers can apply rules: what time the doors lock, who's allowed in and when, maximum occupancies, whether employees can adjust thermostats, and more. Rules can then be applied easily to single or multiple locations. Managers can watch multiple video feeds at once and unlock doors, even confirm or cancel alarms, via the app or Enterprise Dashboard at any time.

Instant alerts: The Alarm.com app gives managers easy access and the confidence to respond to events or alerts quickly, whether the managers are on-site or off-site. If a door is left unlocked, it can be locked remotely. If a temperature sensor flags a refrigerator or freezer that's starting to warm up, you can resolve the situation before losing supplies to spoilage.

Insightful reports: Alarm.com gathers relevant data from sensors and all system devices, then analyzes the data to flag potential issues and provide actionable insights for business owners. For example, if a location has opened late every day for a week, or sporadically over the course of a month, the Enterprise Dashboard alerts owners about trends that may need to be addressed so they can ensure consistent operations.

Alarm.com's sensors, cameras, and access control systems all work together, gathering and analyzing data to relieve management headaches. Having these reliable, always-on systems in each location frees owners to focus on their primary goal: ensuring growth and success for the whole business.

Visit alarm.com/business-multilocation to learn more.