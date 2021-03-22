The arrival of a new branding badge on any technology can leave consumers wondering: is this a new name for the same old idea, or is this a signal of a real upgrade to what came before? With Intel Evo we're pleased to say it's very much a leap forward that users can believe in.

Intel Evo is a new platform that laptop manufacturers must achieve minimum standards in if they want to use the Evo badge on their latest hardware. Back in 2011, Intel launched the Ultrabook standard that set a new standard for thin and light laptops that maintained high standards of performance and battery life. Ten years later, Intel Evo needs to be understood in that same light.

This isn't just a question of "use the latest Intel processors and you can have a badge" either, though every Intel Evo platform-based laptop is definitely using 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics processing. You can expect this hardware to perform up to 3x faster than a two-year old laptop when editing photos and videos1. A huge leap ahead.

Most importantly, Intel has set real-world standards any laptop must be tested against to be part of the Intel Evo standard. It's about more than the specs, it's about the user experience.

Always at the ready

One of the most visible factors you'll find in a laptop designed on the Intel Evo platform is how fast it wakes from sleep. By the time you open the lid, the laptop should be ready – the standard demands a wake time of less than one second. These moments really matter to how we feel about our laptop performance, so it's one we'll all notice fast.

The fastest wireless connections on the market

Every Intel Evo platform-based laptop includes the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, ensuring it will deliver super fast connectivity over wireless connection. If your home router or office has not yet upgraded to Wi-Fi 6, this will still perform very nicely, but in an up to date environment with Wi-Fi 6, these laptops will deliver a connection that's nearly 3 x faster than a standard Wi-Fi2 even when there are other devices also fighting to send data over the air.

The fastest wired connections

Intel Evo platform-based laptops include Thunderbolt 4 connections, a USB-C sized connector that sends data at 40Gbps speeds – the fastest connection standard available. Thunderbolt 4 also supports practically every other standard you need to use – standard USB devices, HDMI connections, and many more. The connection you need is always available. Laptop charging must also be supported through the Thunderbolt port instead of any proprietary connectors.

All-day battery plus fast charging

For years we've been promised the world from laptop batteries but it's hard to know what it will actually deliver until you get it home and use it. With Intel Evo, all designs with FHD displays under the standard must perform for longer than nine hours of real world activity3 – comfortably beyond the standard work day even if you never took a break all day long.

The inclusion of fast charging ensures you can also get back to work fast when you do need a top up. The Evo platform demand is for charging to get you back up to four hours of battery life after just 30 minutes of charge time (with FHD displays)4

Best in class video and audio

We've all learned a lot about the importance of a good screen, a good built-in camera, and great speakers on our computers over the past year. With Intel Evo you are assured that the laptop has a high-quality screen at a minimum of 1080p resolution, and a webcam that delivers at least 720p HD to appear crisp and clear in your web conference videos. All the above performance standards are also based on a screen that is outputting at a brightness of 250 nits, a solid level of brightness for any indoor usage environment. Add to all this that even the microphone and speakers must meet minimum quality standards and you find that choosing an Intel Evo platform-based laptop will ensure everything sounds as good as it looks.

Always above average

Other minimum requirements for that Intel Evo verification ensure you never discover some hidden part of your laptop cut a corner to deliver a cheaper price. You will always find at least 8GB of dual-channel RAM, at least 256GB of fast NVMe SSD storage, and biometric login options.

You'll find Intel Evo platform-based laptops from all the biggest brands – HP, Dell, Acer, Lenovo, Asus and more. These manufacturers and Intel have worked closely to set this new standard for the future of everyday performance that suits the needs of the decade ahead. Having a clear baseline for high-performance you can rely on makes Intel Evo a fantastic place to start when you know you're looking for something to take you confidently into the future.

You'll find a great mix of laptops designed on the Intel Evo platform available at retailers including Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi, who have these laptops on display to make it easy to get hands on and see which feels right for you.

