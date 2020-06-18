

It's hard to imagine this latest installment won't break records once again, given how much more shopping we're all doing from the comfort of our homes. And the Summer Sale discounts are looking more enticing than ever before.

Huawei just unveiled its latest 618 deals, with a line-up of competitive discounts and high-value coupons offers. These cover some of their bestselling devices, like the Watch GT2, with a price drop that goes beyond half its original retail price.

There are a few tricks to getting the best deals, but we've got the details on how to get the full "triple" discount applied to your purchase.

Huawei's 618 sales on AliExpress comprise:

- platform level discounts

- shop level discounts

- product specific discounts.

Some of the shop level coupons started from June 10 in the sales preview phase and bigger discounts started from June 15. Among all the must-buys, Watch GT2 specifically can have a mark down of up to $100. Here's the step-by-step guide for scoring the win:

Step 1 : Copy the half-price discount code: HALFGT2. This code is limited to 50 uses and ends June 21. This is the biggest discount we've seen for Watch GT, giving a direct $79.99 mark down when you apply it at the checkout.

: Copy the half-price discount code: This code is limited to 50 uses and ends June 21. This is the biggest discount we've seen for Watch GT, giving a direct $79.99 mark down when you apply it at the checkout. Step2 : Get the AliExpress coupon code get10 for $10 off on orders over $100 coupon code. This code is limited to 3000 uses.

: Get the AliExpress coupon code for $10 off on orders over $100 coupon code. This code is limited to 3000 uses. Step 3: You can also buy a special "$5 for $20" coupon, which is only valid for use when buying the Huawei Watch GT 2.



It's a few hoops to jump through, and some coupons and codes are time-limited during the promotion. But that's part of the fun in maximising the bargains during a sale like 618.

With a perfect line-up of discounts, you can get a Watch GT 2 for just $55. That's down from an original price of $159.99 through the $79.99 coupon, the free $15 from the "buy $5 get $20" store coupon, and the $10 AliExpress general discount code for orders over $100.

On top of these discounts and coupons, you can also land yourself a Huawei Band 4e wearable fitness tracker for free if you are one of the first 100 Watch GT 2 buyers during the promotion.

Plus, Huawei is giving shoppers the chance to win its P40 smartphone which has one of the best cameras ever seen in a mobile. Any order in the Huawei AliExpress store, on any product, on any available products will score the Band 4e for free if you're in that group of the first 100 buyers.



If you miss the timing on being one of the first 100 customers, there are other ways to score some great discounts. Sharing any Huawei product must-buys on any social platform with a screenshot sent back to customer service will earn you a $10 off coupon.

It's not just the Watch GT2 that offers a great deal during 618. Huawei also has big discounts on its Freebuds3i (US $128.56 89.99), Watch GT 2e (US $170.00 119.00), and more.



All details sales info can be found on Huawei AliExpress Store. If you're diving in, good luck with your 618 shopping adventure!