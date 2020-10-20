While the P series handsets aim for flagship refinement, the Mate range is often the place where the cutting edge ideas from Huawei are first put on show. So with that in mind, many expect this week's launch on October 22 at 2.00pm CEST to up the ante.

The Mate 40 has been through 10 generations of hardware in just 8 years, so the evolution has come at a rapid pace. Across screen technology, cameras and battery capacity, the Mate series has shown the future of mobile hardware on a regular basis. Plus at the recent Huawei Developer Conference in September, Huawei showed a lot of new ideas in how it plans to build out its own ecosystem across the AppGallery, HarmonyOS 2.0, EMUI 11 and HMS 5.0.

So it will be interesting to see how much more confidence Huawei will show in carving its own path as a unified software and hardware leader. Alongside the AppGallery building its place as the third largest app marketplace for mobile, Huawei's own Petal Search search engine has been stepping further into the foreground this year, so it will be interesting to see what other features we see pushed to greater prominence with the next generation devices.

The teaser videos are out in force, with some cute but cryptic videos showing everything from a guy drinking a milkshake and having it refill with a click of the fingers, to an artwork coming to life when a man looks at it through a window. Fast charging? Augmented reality? Maybe. Others feel even more cryptic, with warped lines becoming perfectly aligned when viewed through a glass circle, not to mention another that shows a woman exploring music and art with a wave of the hand.

One video is easy: A "level up" video that shifts a retro video game into a high resolution modern experience. No doubt this sells the story for what the Mate40 Series aims to bring the world at the launch. As for the rest? Whatever it all means, we'll find out on Thursday.

Catch the event livestream right here to follow along for the announcements.