At the Huawei Black Friday hub you'll find everything the company is promoting this year, with everything from tablets, laptops, wearables and the very latest smartphones on offer.

The extent of the deals are still under wraps, so hit that link as the day gets closer to see how deep the discounts will run. But with the full breadth of the Huawei range on offer there's plenty here to be keeping a close eye on.

Huawei has built a strength around buying devices across its ecosystem to work together seamlessly, so taking this chance to launch into a nice wearable, laptop and smartphone combo could be the perfect place to get into Huawei Share multi-screen collaboration technology.

Here's a look at a few of the key products we're expecting to be front and center on the Huawei Black Friday site.

Watch GT 2 and GT 2 Pro

The whole Huawei wearables range has been delivering an impressive combination of excellent battery life alongside a wealth of fitness and health tracking information. The Watch GT 2 has the classic round watch face styling with a full colour screen and an impressive two weeks of battery life, yet it tracks your fitness routines, gives all-day heart monitoring and sleep tracking -- plus it can even train you whether you're working out outdoors or inside. It looks elegant in the office in a range of styles and if you get this on a good Black Friday deal you'll be one happy camper.

If you want to get even more serious, you could keep an eye on the Watch GT 2 Pro, which has even more advanced fitness monitoring and next-level build quality. Or you can commit to the fitness focus and hone in on the Watch Fit. We're definitely expecting all these and more to hit the Huawei Black Friday sale page.

FreeBuds Pro

Huawei's newest true wireless earbuds, FreeBuds Pro, have an excellent 3-microphone array which works alongside intelligent dynamic noise cancellation tech to kill background noise while keeping your voice crisp and clear. They're well styled and boast up to 30 hours battery life, so they're a great companion when you're on the go.

Again, you'll be able to eye off other earbuds like the FreeBuds 3i if you want to watch for the full spread of options in the Huawei wearables range.

MatePad Pro

Let's start with those colors, because they're just too gorgeous to ignore. The MatePad Pro is one of the most stylish tablets you can get your hands on, with lush orange and forest greens that leap out and demand attention alongside gorgeous pearl white and midnight grey. But this is about a lot more than the colors, of course.

Just like the laptop designs, the MatePad Pro features a super slim bezel to make the screen the true star of the show, while you can also use Huawei Share multi-screen collaboration features to use your phone right here on the tablet too. Use your Huawei M-pencil here too for an excellent creative experience and it charges by magnetic connection to your MatePad. Great design smarts all round.

The MatePad T 10.1 should also make an appearance come Friday.

MateBook X Pro 2020

Widely praised as one of the best Windows laptops in the 13-inch category, the MateBook X Pro 2020 is sleek and sophisticated while delivering plenty of horsepower when you need to get down to business. The screen is gorgeous and the slim bezels are now a Huawei signature, while the Huawei Share multi-screen collaboration is a standout. Drag-and-drop between your Huawei smartphone and your laptop and share your screens or webcams for video calls. Getting this at a Black Friday price will be very nice indeed.

We're also hearing that the MateBook range will be represented right across its size options, including the MateBook 13 2020 AMD Ryzen 5, the MateBook 14 2020 AMD Ryzen™ 7 and the D15. Stay tuned!

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

You don't always see the absolute latest smartphones hitting the Black Friday discount scene, but we're confident the Huawei Mate 40 Pro will make an appearance. This 5G handset has a gorgeous Ultra Vision camera with Leica lenses to capture images at 50 megapixel resolution and with no distortion on wide angle lenses. There's four cameras on board to give ultrawide and telephoto imaging, plus incredible low-light performance. And the image stabilization is truly incredible to see.

Plus there's advanced interface options like AI Gesture Control to use your phone without touching the screen, in-screen fingerprint unlock technology, 3D face unlock, and one of the Huawei SuperCharge is about as fast a charger as there is on the market today.

Not to be left on its own, you should also get the chance to size up a new P40 Pro or even get a great deal on last year's P30 Pro depending on what fits your needs. So watch closely!

Huawei Store

While all these products are expected to make appearances on the Huawei Black Friday page, you should also be checking out the Huawei Store on the Huawei App Gallery, with many more deals expected to hit their own store.

Good luck with the Black Friday shopping!