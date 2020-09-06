How to use Huawei Share to maximise your laptop and smartphone combo

As beloved and essential as our mobile devices can be, sometimes we still need to get something off our phone to our computers -- and we want to get it done with as little fuss as possible. No emails or other hoops to jump through, just fast and direct file sharing. Huawei Share is a great example of how to get the job done in a way that is flexible and powerful, enhancing not just the act of sharing files but also making devices feel smarter in the process.

Huawei Share is part of the EMUI Android operating system found across all the latest Huawei handsets. From easy file sharing and drag-and-drop features, to multi-screen collaboration and screen sharing. Let's look at the various ways sharing gets smarter thanks to Huawei Share.

File transfers

Once Huawei Share is enabled, Huawei smartphones can become available on a local network as if it was just another computer with a shared file storage area that other computers can browse and access.

For the technically inclined, part of the smarts here is that a Huawei device will appear on a PC like it's another computer available on the network (using the SMB protocol). This allows any PC, Windows, or Mac, to easily browse the phone's file system to grab the documents, images, or videos you want to transfer (and you can set passwords to protect access if you want extra protections in place).

If two people both use Huawei devices, Huawei Share allows them to instantly send each other files thanks to this same feature. This is connection achieved through Bluetooth, with the file transfers being made quickly via Wi-Fi Direct. Any file that a user sends or is sent will appear in the phone's downloads folder, while photos and videos will go directly to the phone's gallery.

Synchronisation

Huawei mobiles and laptops can also be paired to synchronise files through the Relay feature (see below for a full list of supported devices). This allows recent documents and even the clipboard from a Huawei phone to be shared to a laptop, providing great convenience in being able to quickly move work back and forth between devices.

Multi-screen collaboration

For those who also own a Huawei MateBook laptop alongside select Huawei and Honor smartphones with NFC (see below), the possibilities of Huawei Share become even more interesting.

Owning these devices allows users to both share their mobile screens directly on the laptop screen and take control of the device from your PC. It hovers on the laptop screen as a useful direct feed of what's on the Huawei smartphone screen.

With a tap of the phone on the MateBook's NFC hotspot (at the front right of the palm rest), users can quickly connect the two devices for both instant file sharing and to screen sharing. From here, users can drag-and-drop files back and forth between the devices, while also being able to make and answer calls -- including video calls -- from the laptop while the phone is connected in this way.

Users can also enjoy content through their favourite video streaming service installed on your phone right on the computer screen, or even send messages to friends from their phone with the ease of typing on a Matebook keyboard.

Users can also share back in the other direction, sending a laptop screen to a Huawei mobile. They can also record the screen in real-time, which is great for capturing demonstrations of software to share with work colleagues or to make a video of a Powerpoint presentation for sharing online.

Aside from the transfer features supported by any Windows PC over the SMB standard, Huawei Share features are currently supported by the following Huawei laptops: Huawei Matebook 13, Matebook 14, Matebook D 15, and Matebook X Pro New.

Compatible Phone Models for Multi-Screen Collaboration

Here is the full list of Huawei and Honor phones that support Huawei Share for reference. There are some regional differences, but if the device is on the list, there's a good chance that these features will be available.

Huawei phones:

Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro+, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, Huawei Mate 20X(4G), Huawei Mate 20X(5G), Huawei Mate X, Huawei Mate Xs, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS, Huawei Nova 7 Pro, Huawei Nova 6, Huawei Nova 5 Pro, Huawei Nova 4

Honor phones:

Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro+, Honor View30, Honor View30 Pro, Honor 20, Honor View20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor Magic2, Honor 10, Honor View10 Pro

Compatible Phone Models for File Sharing and Data Syncing

There are differences between multi-screen support and file/data sharing, so here's the list for reference on the file and data sharing support. Again, there are regional variations but there's a good chance the features will be available for the models in the list below.

Huawei phones:

Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro+, Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 X, Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS, Huawei Mate 9, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Huawei P10, Huawei P10 Plus, Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Nova 5T, Huawei Mate Xs

Honor phones:

Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor View30, Honor View30 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor Magic2, Honor 9, Honor View9, Honor 10, Honor View10, Honor View20, and Honor Play



Take a look at this feature package that makes all kinds of sharing and synchronisation work seamlessly across your Huawei devices.