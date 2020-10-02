"Alexa, pay for gas!" Doesn't that sound like a great way to accelerate your gas station experience?

According to AAA, Americans took nearly 700 million road trips in the summer of 2020, accounting for 97% of summer trips. Driving in a personal vehicle gives consumers more control over who and what they come into contact with while on the road. With that in mind, Exxon and Mobil stations are innovating to keep up with the times.

Contactless transactions are a smart way to avoid unnecessary touching, and they're on the rise. In the first quarter of 2020 alone, for example, Mastercard saw a 40% jump in contactless transaction volume. The market for these technologies is expected to grow around 20% every year, reaching $4.68B by 2027.

For the average driver, the benefits are easy to imagine, especially when contactless payment is integrated seamlessly into the apps you already use in the car, like Alexa and Waze. That's where ExxonMobil comes in, announcing several exciting partnerships that make mobile payment faster, safer, and more convenient than ever before:

Exxon Mobil Rewards+™ App

The first step in ExxonMobil's strategy is a streamlined and easy-to-use app. Drivers can use the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app to pay for gas, earn rewards, track the points they've earned, and use them for dollar savings. The app also allows drivers to pay for gas securely and comfortably from inside the car.

The app accepts all major credit cards, debit cards, ExxonMobil credit cards, checking accounts, and mobile wallets, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Financial data that's stored in the app is protected with the same level of security required of banks, and ExxonMobil integrates the latest technologies to deliver advanced data security for each transaction.

Point and Pay

At over 11,500 Exxon or Mobil stations across the United States, drivers simply select their pump number within the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app from inside the car. In the event the app is unable to verify location, users can aim their smartphone camera at a QR code posted on the pump. The app handles the rest of the transaction and processes the payment without any further interaction. The technological advancements don't stop there. ExxonMobil is bringing new point-and-pay methods to Exxon and Mobil stations through an exciting major announcement coming soon that will enhance consumers' ability to pay with digital wallets.

Catch the Waze

Imagine following directions on Waze to a conveniently located Exxon or Mobil gas station. As you pull in, a welcome screen pops up on Waze, and with a few taps, you're paying for the gas via your Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app. (If you don't have the app installed, it will direct you to the download page for a quick and easy experience.)

This partnership is the latest in ExxonMobil's quest to help keep drivers moving quickly and safely. Anyone who already enjoys Waze's traffic monitoring, route planning, and real-time alerts can take advantage of the seamless integration with the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, a secure and convenient payment technology.

Alexa Integration

ExxonMobil announced Amazon Voice functionality back in January, and it's now available with your car's Alexa-enabled device, such as Echo Auto and the Alexa app. With a simple command of "Alexa, pay for gas," the pump is activated and payment is processed securely through Amazon Pay, with no additional sign-up or separate account required. (That means it works even if you don't have the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app installed.)

Learn more about ExxonMobil's leadership in secure, contactless payments here.